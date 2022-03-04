Thunderbolts Shut out Bobcats 2-0 in 100th Franchise Win

Danville, Ill.: With another perfect performance from Brian Billett and some timely offense, the Thunderbolts shut out the Vermilion County Bobcats 2-0 in Danville on Friday night for the 100th win in Thunderbolts franchise history. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Sunday, March 6th at 3:00pm CST as they host the Quad City Storm. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

The Bobcats controlled play for long stretches of the first period but were unable to score thanks to solid defense by the Thunderbolts and some quality saves from Billett to keep the game scoreless. Late in the first period with play in their own end of the ice settled down, the Thunderbolts scored first as Josh Adkins finished a net-front chance from Hayden Hulton and Zane Jones at 19:03 to give Evansville the 1-0 lead.

In the second period, the Thunderbolts capitalized again as Hulton and Adkins set up a play with strong forechecking and a great pass from Adkins to Cameron Cook, who blasted a shot past Ben Churchfield at 10:56 to double Evansville's lead to 2-0. The goal was preceded by the game's only fight between Zane Jones and Vermilion County's Justin Portillo. Despite some high-quality offensive chances in the third period, neither side scored as the Thunderbolts held on to secure their fourth shutout against the Bobcats in nine games this season.

Adkins finished with a goal and assist, Cook scored one goal, and Hulton tallied two assists. Josh Adkins scored the game-winning-goal, becoming the first Thunderbolt in franchise history to score game-winning goals in three consecutive games. Billett finished with 27 saves on 27 shots for his 19th win and 4th shutout of the season. The Thunderbolts and Bobcats meet once more this season on Thursday, April 7th at Ford Center.

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

