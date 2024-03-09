Thunderbolts Shut Out 3-0 In Huntsville

Huntsville, Al.: Despite a stronger effort in both ends of the ice and fewer penalties, the Thunderbolts were unable to solve Havoc goaltender Mike Robinson, as they fell 3-0 in Huntsville on Saturday night. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Sunday, March 10th against the Pensacola Ice Flyers, puck drop at 3:00pm CT.

Despite several high-quality chances early, the Thunderbolts were unable to grab the first lead. Instead, the Havoc took a 1-0 lead in the first period, as Craig McCabe scored at 10:29. The second period was close but scoreless, as the Thunderbolts twice hit the post but could not score. Huntsville extended their lead early in the third period, as Doug Elgstam scored at 1:49, later followed by Phil Elgstam on a power play at 15:39 to put Evansville behind by a 3-0 score. In goal, Ty Taylor made 30 saves on 33 shots. The Thunderbolts and Havoc do not meet again this regular season.

