Thunderbolts Set to Take on Roanoke in SPHL Playoffs' First Round

Evansville, In.: After splitting their final weekend of regular season action against Birmingham, including their 20th win in 28 regular season games on Ford Center ice on Friday, the Evansville Thunderbolts prepare for the first round of the President's Cup Playoffs, beginning with a best-of-three series against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, starting this Thursday, April 13th at Ford Center.

Week In Review:

Last Friday, the Thunderbolts came back from an early 1-0 deficit to defeat the Birmingham Bulls 2-1, behind a tying goal in the first period from Scott Kirton and a third period go-ahead goal from Felix Sasser. Tough bounces saw Evansville trail 3-0 on Saturday in Birmingham, but a strong third period saw goals from Kirton and Brendan Harrogate, finishing strong in a 3-2 loss to the 2nd-Place Bulls, who needed all 10 meetings this season to win the regular season series.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts host the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs this Thursday, April 13th for Game One of the best-of-three President's Cup Quarterfinal, opening face-off at 7:00pm CT. Fans are encouraged to wear white to help create a whiteout atmosphere. The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a pair of thunder sticks, courtesy of LyondellBasell. Games Two and Three* will be at Roanoke's Berglund Center on Saturday, April 15th at 6:05pm CT and Sunday, April 16th* at 2:05pm CT. For tickets to Thursday's game at Ford Center, call (812) 422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center ticket office. Saturday and Sunday's* games can be viewed on SPHL TV with a paid subscription through HockeyTV or can be listened to for free on the Thunderbolts Radio Network via the Thunderbolts MixLr Channel or at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com/fan-center/live . (*: Sunday, April 16th game in Roanoke to be played only if necessary)

Scouting the Opponent:

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs:

Record: 32-19-5, 69 Points, .616 Win Percentage, 4th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Billy Vizzo, Mac Jansen (19 Goals Each)

Leading Point Scorer: Nick Ford (54 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Austyn Roudebush (24-12-4, .906 Save %)

Thunderbolts 22-23 Record vs RNK: 0-0

