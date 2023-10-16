Thunderbolts Set to Open 2023-24 Season Hosting Havoc for Zombie Night

Evansville, In.: The dawn of the new season quickly approaches for the Evansville Thunderbolts, as offseason preparations enter the final week ahead of Saturday's home opener at Ford Center against the Huntsville Havoc.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts host the Huntsville Havoc for Opening Night/Zombie Night this Saturday, October 21st, opening face-off at 7:00pm CT. Prior to doors opening at 6:00pm, there will be a Party in the Plaza outside Ford Center from 4:00-6:00pm CT, which will be open to the public. The Thunderbolts will also be wearing specialty Zombie-themed jerseys which will be auctioned off after the game. For tickets to Saturday's game at Ford Center, call (812) 422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center ticket office.

Scouting the Opponent:

Huntsville Havoc:

2022-23 Record: 34-19-3, 71 Points, 3rd Place

2022-23 Leading Goal Scorer: Jacob Barber (25 Goals)

2022-23 Leading Point Scorer: Sy Nutkevitch (63 Points)

2022-23 Primary Goaltender: Max Milosek (7-5-1, .904 Save %)

Thunderbolts 22-23 Record vs HSV: 4-4

