Thunderbolts Set to Open 2019-2020 Campaign

October 17, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release





EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Thunderbolts, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) open up the 2019-20 regular season this weekend with a pair of games, including the team's home opener Saturday night at Ford Center. Saturday's game, sponsored by Old National Bank, will feature giveaways, including free thundersticks to the first 1,500 fans to enter the door at Ford Center.

The puck drops on the season and the weekend Friday night, as new head coach Jeff Bes makes his debut on the Thunderbolts bench in Knoxville, as Evansville faces off against the Icebears. The opening faceoff at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum is at 6:35 p.m. CT.

Then, the scene shifts back to Ford Center for the home opener against the Birmingham Bulls. This will be fans first chance to see in-person Bes' new look roster, which features 14 new players, with only five returners from last year's Thunderbolts squad, which include seteran goaltender Braeden Ostepchuk and defenseman Frank Shumacher. The puck drops Ford center Saturday night at 7:15 p.m. CT.

Along with the thunderstick giveaway, back by popular demand is the "Two bucks before the puck" promotion, where beer is two dollars a serving from "doors open" until the opening faceoff.

To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

