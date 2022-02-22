Thunderbolts School Bobcats in 7-2 Education Day Victory

Evansville, In.: Behind 7 goals from 7 players, the Thunderbolts worked their way to a 7-2 victory in front of a smaller than normal yet very energetic Education Day crowd on Tuesday morning at Ford Center. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Friday, February 25th at 7:00pm CST as they host the Peoria Rivermen. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

Connor Chatham opened the scoring for Evansville only 2:05 into the game by tapping in a loose puck to put Evansville in front, assisted by Mike Ferraro and Charles Barber. Later in the first period, Timothy Faulkner scored from the blue line from Brandon Lubin and Josh Adkins at 14:23 to double Evansville's lead to 2-0. Kyle Stevens scored for Vermilion County at 17:00 to cut Evansville's lead to 2-1, before Adkins responded with a rebound goal from Cameron Cook and Liam O'Sullivan at 18:40 to restore Evansville's multi-goal lead at 3-1 after one period.

In a close second period, the Thunderbolts scored early once again as Cook scored at 2:35 unassisted to make it 4-1 Evansville. On a 5-on-3 power play advantage, Aaron Ryback scored at 11:10 to again cut Evansville's lead back down to 4-2, however the Thunderbolts again responded as Zane Jones scored at 13:53 on the power play from Brennan Feasey and Tanner Butler give Evansville a 5-2 lead. In the third period, Tyson Kirkby scored from Lubin and Cook on the power play at 12:14 and Butler scored at 13:27 from TJ Dockery and Hayden Hulton to wrap up the scoring at 7-2. The goals were preceded by a brief fight between Coy Prevost and Vermilion County's Justin Portillo.

Cook led the way with a goal and two assists, Butler and Adkins each finished with a goal and assist, while Faulkner, Kirkby, Jones and Chatham each scored a goal. Lubin finished with two assists, and Brian Billett finished with 20 saves on 22 shots for his 17th win of the season. The win was Evansville's 20th win of the season, reaching 20 wins for the third time in their first five seasons. The Thunderbolts and Bobcats meet again on Friday, March 4th at David S. Palmer Arena.

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

