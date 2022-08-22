ThunderBolts Salvage Finale in Sauget

SAUGET, IL- After dropping the first two in the series against the Gateway Grizzlies, a strong outing from ThunderBolts (31-52) starter Garrett Christman and 5 home runs from the offense on Sunday sparked a 7-2 win heading into tomorrow's off day.

The Bolts' offense got going right out of the gate, as Jairus Richards and Jake Boone hit back to back home runs to start the game. An RBI single later in the frame made it 3-0 Windy City after half an inning. They never looked back from there.

After receiving three runs of support or less in half of his starts coming into tonight, Christman (3-6) took advantage of the early lead. Working quickly as always, he cruised through 6 innings, allowing 2 runs, walking one and striking out 5. His only two blemishes on the night came on two solo home runs. Austin Marozas worked 3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen to pick up his first save of the season.

As the game progressed, Windy City added home runs by Payton Robertson, Matt Morgan and another from Jairus Richards. In total, they clubbed 16 hits en route to the victory.

The Thunderbolts' 9 game road-trip continues Tuesday evening, with first pitch against the Lake Erie Crushers in Avon, OH scheduled for 5:30. Broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.

