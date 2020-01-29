Thunderbolts Return Home to Host Birmingham Twice this Weekend

Evansville, Ind: After gaining two points on the road in Fayetteville, the Thunderbolts will be back on home ice this upcoming weekend, when they face the Birmingham Bulls this Friday and Saturday night.

Week In Review:

The Thunderbolts battled back all night long on Friday in Fayetteville, coming back from three separate one-goal deficits. Jake Smith, Hayden Hulton, and Matthew Stoia scored the equalizers, and Noah Corson scored to give Evansville a brief lead late in the second period. However, Fayetteville bounced back with three unanswered goals to take a 6-4 lead. Demico Hannoun made it a one-goal game late, but the Marksmen would win with an empty net goal, 7-5. On Saturday, the Thunderbolts rallied often again, with Smith and Derek Sutliffe scoring goals to tie twice in the first half, before Fayetteville took a 4-2 lead later in the second period. Sutliffe would score again to make it 4-3 before the Marksmen re-extended the lead to 5-3, and in the third period, Seth Swenson and Smith scored in the final seven minutes to force overtime. Unfortunately, the overtime win would go to the Marksmen, 6-5. On Sunday, Austin Plevy put the Thunderbolts in front with a shorthanded goal, before the Marksmen tied the game in the final seconds of the first period. During the intermission, the Zamboni at the Crown Coliseum suffered a critical breakdown, and therefore the game was decided in a shootout after only one period, with the Marksmen winning again, 2-1.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts take on the Birmingham Bulls on Friday and Saturday night at the Ford Center. Friday night will be First Responders Night, and first responders and up to five family members and friends can get tickets for only five dollars. Saturday will be Hoosier Lottery Night, and the first 1,000 adults in attendance will receive a lottery ticket from the Hoosier Lottery. Both games this weekend start at 7:15 pm CT.

Scouting the Opponent:

Birmingham Bulls:

Record: 12-14-5, 29 Points, 7th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Jacob Barber (15 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Jacob Barber (35 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Austin Lotz (5-0-1, .961 Save %)

Thunderbolts 19-20 Record vs BHM: 1-1-0

The Bulls rallied from a 2-0 deficit in Pensacola on Friday, off goals from Canon Pieper and Mike Davis in the second period, to force overtime, then a shootout. Jacob Barber, Taylor Dickin, and Davis would all score in the shootout to complete the 3-2 comeback victory. On Saturday, Birmingham again rallied from an early 2-0 deficit, this time at home against the Huntsville Havoc. Karel Drahorad and Barber scored within the last two minutes of the first period to draw even. Cole Stallard added a goal in each of the last two periods, as did Jacob Barber to complete his hat trick, in a 6-2 victory, Birmingham's fourth in a row.

Call-up Report

Parker Gahagen (Newfoundland Growlers, ECHL)

Gahagen currently holds a 7-2-0 record in 9 games with Newfoundland, with a .939 save percentage.

Zachary Borsoi (Wichita Thunder, ECHL)

Borsoi has played 15 games in his stint with Wichita so far, with no points. He also played 4 games with Adirondack this season, before joining Evansville.

Connor Sanvido (Brampton Beast, ECHL)

Sanvido has played 8 games with Brampton, scoring one goal and one assist. Sanvido scored his first ECHL goal on Saturday, January 18th in a 4-1 victory over the Maine Mariners. He has played 13 ECHL games this season, 5 of them with Fort Wayne.

Transactions:

Fri. 1/24: D John Kivisto signed to standard contract

Fri. 1/24: D Tanner Butler moved from 21-day to 30-day IR

Fri. 1/24: D Aaron Kiilunen signed to standard contract

Fri. 1/24: F Kenton Helgesen placed on 21-day IR

Tue. 1/28: D John Kivisto placed on waivers

Tue. 1/28: D Felix Kronwall placed on 21-day IR

Tue. 1/28: F Kenton Helgesen moved from 21-day to 30-day IR

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fourth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

