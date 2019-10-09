Thunderbolts Release 2019-20 Training Camp Roster

EVANSVILLE, Ind - Evansville Thunderbolts head coach Jeff Bes announced today the opening roster for this season's training camp, beginning the process of selecting the roster to start the 2019-20 SPHL season, which begins on the road at the Knoxville Ice Bears on Friday, October 18th.

(NOTE: List is subject to change)

NAME POS NAT HT WT DOB

Justin Bernier RW CAN 5'9 180 9/16/1997

Jacob Boll D DEN 6'5 238 12/17/1995

Tanner Butler D CAN 5'11 185 8/3/1993

Leonard Caglianone D USA 5'10 185 4/10/1993

Colin Clapton RW USA 5'11 180 11/9/1993

Scott Donahue LW USA 5'11 185 4/5/1996

Connor Fries C USA 6 185 3/15/1995

Tanner Hilderbrandt C CAN 6'3 190 11/2/1992

Dominick Horvath D USA 6'1 209 11/3/1995

Jake Howie LW USA 5'9 161 10/2/1994

Hayden Hulton C CAN 5'10 180 7/15/1993

Dillon Kelley G USA 6'5 215 9/2/1994

Tayler Munson C USA 6'1 195 3/3/1992

Austin Romzek RW USA 5'11 181 9/20/1994

Frank Schumacher D USA 6'1 190 10/12/1993

Carter Shinkaruk C CAN 5'11 185 11/11/1991

Jacob Smith RW CAN 5'10 185 7/3/1997

Max Strang G USA 6'2 205 11/3/1989

Derek Sutliffe LW USA 6'1 190 3/23/1992

Wyatt Trumbley D CAN 6'2 200 9/24/1994

Brandon Tucker RW USA 6'2 194 8/13/1996

The opening list consists of 13 forwards, 6 defenseman, and 2 goaltenders. 13 players are from the United States, 7 players are from Canada, and one is from Denmark. 8 players (Caglianone, Clapton, Donahue, Howie, Schumacher, Shinkaruk, Trumbley, and Tucker) are returning members of the 2018-19 Thunderbolts lineup.

The Thunderbolts' first home game of its' fourth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League) will be on Saturday, Oct. 19, against the Birmingham Bulls at Ford Center in downtown Evansville. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

