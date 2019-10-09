Thunderbolts Release 2019-20 Training Camp Roster
October 9, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release
EVANSVILLE, Ind - Evansville Thunderbolts head coach Jeff Bes announced today the opening roster for this season's training camp, beginning the process of selecting the roster to start the 2019-20 SPHL season, which begins on the road at the Knoxville Ice Bears on Friday, October 18th.
(NOTE: List is subject to change)
NAME POS NAT HT WT DOB
Justin Bernier RW CAN 5'9 180 9/16/1997
Jacob Boll D DEN 6'5 238 12/17/1995
Tanner Butler D CAN 5'11 185 8/3/1993
Leonard Caglianone D USA 5'10 185 4/10/1993
Colin Clapton RW USA 5'11 180 11/9/1993
Scott Donahue LW USA 5'11 185 4/5/1996
Connor Fries C USA 6 185 3/15/1995
Tanner Hilderbrandt C CAN 6'3 190 11/2/1992
Dominick Horvath D USA 6'1 209 11/3/1995
Jake Howie LW USA 5'9 161 10/2/1994
Hayden Hulton C CAN 5'10 180 7/15/1993
Dillon Kelley G USA 6'5 215 9/2/1994
Tayler Munson C USA 6'1 195 3/3/1992
Austin Romzek RW USA 5'11 181 9/20/1994
Frank Schumacher D USA 6'1 190 10/12/1993
Carter Shinkaruk C CAN 5'11 185 11/11/1991
Jacob Smith RW CAN 5'10 185 7/3/1997
Max Strang G USA 6'2 205 11/3/1989
Derek Sutliffe LW USA 6'1 190 3/23/1992
Wyatt Trumbley D CAN 6'2 200 9/24/1994
Brandon Tucker RW USA 6'2 194 8/13/1996
The opening list consists of 13 forwards, 6 defenseman, and 2 goaltenders. 13 players are from the United States, 7 players are from Canada, and one is from Denmark. 8 players (Caglianone, Clapton, Donahue, Howie, Schumacher, Shinkaruk, Trumbley, and Tucker) are returning members of the 2018-19 Thunderbolts lineup.
The Thunderbolts' first home game of its' fourth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League) will be on Saturday, Oct. 19, against the Birmingham Bulls at Ford Center in downtown Evansville. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).
