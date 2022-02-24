Thunderbolts Prepare to Host Red-Hot Rivermen this Friday

Evansville, Ind: After responding from a tough road trip in Quad City with a decisive victory over Vermilion County on Tuesday, the Thunderbolts are set for their single game of the weekend against the streaking Peoria Rivermen this Friday night at Ford Center.

Week In Review:

After falling behind 3-0 through the first two periods on Friday in Quad City, the Thunderbolts rallied in the third period, led by a goal and two assists from Brennan Feasey and goals from Zane Jones and Hayden Hulton, however the comeback fell just short in a 4-3 loss. On Saturday night in Quad City, goals from Brandon Lubin and Cameron Cook gave Evansville a 2-0 lead in the second period, before the Storm rallied with 5 unanswered goals to defeat Evansville 5-2. On Tuesday morning at Ford Center, 7 goals from 7 different players, led by Cook's goal and two assists, led the Thunderbolts to a 7-2 walloping of the Vermilion County Bobcats.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts host the Peoria Rivermen this Friday, February 25th at 7:00pm CST. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or get tickets at the Ford Center Ticket Office.

Scouting the Opponent:

Peoria Rivermen:

Record: 28-5-6, 62 Points, T-2nd Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Alec Hagaman (22 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Alec Hagaman (51 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Eric Levine (22-5-3, .932 Save %)

Thunderbolts 21-22 Record vs PEO: 2-4-0

The Rivermen found themselves being taken to overtime on Friday night at Vermilion County yet still came up with a 3-2 win behind Mike Laidley's overtime goal, his second goal of the game. Peoria followed up with a 4-1 win at home against the Bobcats on Saturday, behind goals from Marcel Godbout, Brandon McMartin, Alec Baer and Mathieu Cloutier. On Sunday, the Rivermen decisively defeated Quad City at home by a 5-1 score, with two goals from Baer, and other goals from Godbout, Austin Wisely and Nathan Chasteen. The Rivermen play in Vermilion County on Thursday night before traveling to Evansville for Friday's game.

Call-up Report

- Cooper Jones (Idaho Steelheads - ECHL)

- Games Played: 27 (1 with Jacksonville IceMen, 26 with Idaho)

- 0 Goals, 2 Assist, 2 Point, 4 PIM

- Cole Stallard (Iowa Heartlanders - ECHL)

- Games Played: 41

- 9 Goals, 10 Assists, 19 Points, 50 PIM

- Scott Kirton (Newfoundland Growlers - ECHL)

- Games Played: 8 (4 with Cincinnati, 4 with Newfoundland)

- 0 Goals, 1 Assist, 1 Point, 0 PIM

Transactions:

Tue. 2/22: Connor Chatham activated from team suspension

Mon. 2/21: Tate Leeson placed on waivers

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

