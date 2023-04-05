Thunderbolts Prepare for Final Week of Regular Season

Evansville, In.: In one final test run before the playoffs get underway, the Thunderbolts prepare for a final set of regular season games against the Birmingham Bulls, this Friday night at Ford Center and Saturday night in Pelham.

Week In Review:

Last Thursday, the Thunderbolts came from behind in the third period to defeat the Birmingham Bulls in overtime 4-3 in Pelham. Matthew Hobbs opened the scoring, before Birmingham took a 2-1 lead that stuck until the third period, where power play goals from Jeremy Masella and Cameron Cook gave Evansville a 3-2 lead. The Bulls managed to tie the game, but Cook would be the hero in overtime as the Thunderbolts emerged victorious. On Saturday at Ford Center, goals from Scott Kirton and Andrew Shewfelt gave Evansville a 2-0 lead in the first period, before Knoxville goaltender Kristian Stead decided to not allow any further shots to get by him, as the Ice Bears came back to win 3-2.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts' final regular season home game will be this Friday, April 7th against the Birmingham Bulls for Fan Appreciation Night, opening face-off at 7:00pm CT. Fan Appreciation Night is all about the celebration of our great fans, with plenty of chances to win prizes. Live pre-game music will be provided by Drew Cagle and The Reputation. On Saturday, the Thunderbolts play their final game of the regular season on the road against the Bulls in Birmingham, puck drop at 7:00pm CT. For tickets to Friday's game at Ford Center, call (812) 422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center ticket office. Saturday's game can be viewed on SPHL TV with a paid subscription through HockeyTV or can be listened to for free on the Thunderbolts Radio Network via the Thunderbolts MixLr Channel or at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com/fan-center/live .

Coming Soon:

Playoff information, including dates and opponent, will come as soon as the standings become final, and can be expected to be announced by early next week. The Thunderbolts will be playing their home playoff games at Ford Center.

Scouting the Opponent:

Birmingham Bulls:

* Record: 36-15-4, 76 Points, .691 Win Percentage, 2nd Place * Leading Goal Scorer: Michael Gillespie (27 Goals) * Leading Point Scorer: Michael Gillespie (59 Points) * Primary Goaltender: Austin Lotz (23-7-2, .907 Save %) * Thunderbolts 22-23 Record vs BHM: 3-4-1

Michael Gillespie scored twice and Jake Pappalardo scored once in their 4-3 overtime loss to Evansville on Thursday. On Friday, the Bulls would need overtime against the Macon Mayhem, but this time were victorious by a 4-3 score, as Troy MacTavish scored two goals, including the game-winning goal, with another goal each from Joe Colatarci and Scott Donahue. Birmingham routed Macon on Saturday, winning by an 8-2 score. Donahue scored three goals, with another goal each coming from Matt Wiesner, MacTavish, Mike Davis, Artur Terchiyev, and Pappalardo.

Call-up Report

- Chase Perry - Allen Americans (Prev. Greenville) - ECHL - Greenville: 2 GP, 1-0-1, 1.93 GAA, .944 Save % - Allen: 19 GP, 12-6-1, 3.22 GAA, .916 Save %

- Trevor Gorsuch - Wichita Thunder - ECHL - 1 GP, 1-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .973 Save %

- Matthew Barron - Trois-Rivieres Lions (Prev. Indy) - ECHL - Indy: 4 GP, 2 G, 1 A, 3 P, 0 PIM - Trois-Rivieres: 37 GP, 6 G, 3 A, 9 P, 10 PIM

- Mike Ferraro - Savannah Ghost Pirates - ECHL - 7 GP, 2 G, 2 A, 4 P, 6 PIM

Transactions:

Wed. 4/5: D John DeRoche signed to contract Wed. 4/5: G Jack Hudec added as emergency backup goaltender Mon. 4/3: G Trevor Gorsuch called up to Wichita (ECHL) Sat. 4/1: D Dillon Hill returned from call-up to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL) Sat. 4/1: RW Fredrik Wink placed on 21-Day Injured Reserve

