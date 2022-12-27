Thunderbolts Prepare for 3 Games in 4 Days against Bulls, Rivermen

Evansville, In.: Following another come-from-behind win, 7-4 in Huntsville on Friday night, the Thunderbolts schedule picks up once again as they host the Birmingham Bulls this Wednesday night, before traveling to Peoria on Friday and hosting Peoria on Saturday night for the Thunderbolts' annual New Year's Eve game.

Week In Review:

After trailing 3-1 in the 2ndperiod, the Thunderbolts scored 5 unanswered goals en route to a 7-4 victory over the Huntsville Havoc in Huntsville on Friday. All 7 goals came from separate players, as Cameron Cook scored in the first period, Brendan Harrogate and Joseph Leonidas scored in the second period, and Mike Ferraro, Andrew Shewfelt, James Isaacs and Mathieu Cloutier all scored in the third period. In goal, Zane Steeves finished with 29 saves on 33 shots.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts host the Birmingham Bulls on Wednesday at 7:00pm CT. A special offer is available for Wednesday's game, as fans will receive a free ticket to the Thunderbolts' game on Wednesday, January 11thwith each ticket purchased for this Wednesday's game. The Thunderbolts will be in Peoria to take on the Rivermen this Friday night at 7:15pm CT, before hosting the Rivermen this Saturday night for the Thunderbolts' annual New Year's Eve game, featuring specialty "Tuxedo" jerseys which will be auctioned off after the game, followed by a spectacular fireworks display inside Ford Center. Friday's game can be viewed on SPHL TV with an active subscription through HockeyTV, or can be listened to for free on the Thunderbolts Radio Network, via https://evansvillethunderbolts.com/fan-center/liveor on the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel. For tickets to Wednesday and Saturday night's games, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.

Scouting the Opponent:

Birmingham Bulls:

Record: 11-8-1, 23 Points, T-5th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Carson Rose (13 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Michael Gillespie (33 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Hayden Stewart (6-5-0, .883 Save %)

Thunderbolts 22-23 Record vs BHM: 0-1-1

The Bulls were defeated twice in the past weekend, 4-2 in Macon on Thursday and 7-3 in Pensacola on Friday. On Thursday, Nick Fea and Zac Masson scored Birmingham's goals in the first period that gave them a 2-1 lead, before the Mayhem rallied with 3 unanswered goals. Mike Davis, Troy MacTavish and Jordan Martin scored goals in Friday's game, which they trailed 4-1 and rallied to get as close as 4-3, before the Ice Flyers pulled away in the third period. In goal both nights was Hayden Stewart, who stopped 29 of 32 shots in Macon on Thursday and 27 of 34 in Pensacola on Friday.

Peoria Rivermen:

Record: 14-3-2, 30 Points, T-1st Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Alec Baer (13 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Alec Baer (29 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Eric Levine (6-3-2, .899 Save %)

Thunderbolts 22-23 Record vs PEO: 1-1-1

The Rivermen have been inactive since December 18th, when the defeated the Vermilion County Bobcats 5-2 in Danville. Scoring one goal each was Alec Baer, Andrew Durham, Tyler Barrow, Joseph Drapluk and Alec Hagaman, while goaltender Eric Levine stopped 20 of 22 shots.

Call-up Report

- Chase Perry (Greenville Swamp Rabbits - ECHL)

- 2 GP, 1-0-1, 1.93 GAA, .944 Save %

- Matthew Barron (Indy Fuel - ECHL)

- 4 GP, 2 G, 1 A, 3 P, 0 PIM

Transactions:

- No Transactions to Report

Individual game tickets, season tickets and group packages are on sale for this 2022-23 season. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

