Thunderbolts Host Rivermen this Weekend for Princess & Pirates, Hawaiian Nights

March 18, 2024







Evansville, In.: Following a weekend sweep on the road in Macon, the Thunderbolts carry a three-game win streak back home to Ford Center as they host the Peoria Rivermen for Princess & Pirates Night on Friday and Hawaiian Night on Saturday.

Week In Review:

Down 2-0 on Friday in Macon, Mark Zhukov scored late in the 2nd period, before Scott Kirton tied the game with a shorthanded goal in the final minute of regulation to force overtime and a shootout, where Myles Abbate, Kirton, and Vadim Vasjonkin scored goals to win the game for Evansville 3-2. On Saturday, goals from Jordan Spadafore, Vasjonkin, Matt Dorsey, Lincoln Hatten, and Jordan Simoneau powered the Thunderbolts over Macon 5-2. Ty Taylor picked up both wins in net, stopping 25 of 27 shots plus all three shootout attempts on Friday, and stopping 28 of 30 shots on Saturday.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts host the Peoria Rivermen this Friday and Saturday night at Ford Center, both games starting at 7:00pm CT. Friday will be Princess & Pirates Night, featuring on-site inflatables from Legendary Inflatables, a hair tinsel station provided by B. Lanae Salon, an obstacle course in the back concourse outside section 113, and prizes from Deep Blue Indoor Play. Saturday will be Hawaiian Night, featuring the final specialty game-worn jerseys of the season, which will be auctioned off after the game. Replica jerseys will also be on sale at the Thunderbolts merchandise stand. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2548), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.

Coming Soon:

Following the final road games of the regular season in Pensacola on March 29th and 30th, the Thunderbolts return home for their final regular season home games before the playoffs on Friday, April 5th and Saturday, April 6th as they host the Birmingham Bulls. Friday the 5th will be Country Night, featuring a special ticket package deal of one ticket for Country Night as well as one ticket to PBR on May 25th at Ford Center for only $30, available only at the Ford Center Box Office. PBR riders will also be in attendance, further details coming soon. Saturday the 6th will be Fan Appreciation Night, with a Party on the Plaza outside Ford Center from 4-6pm, featuring Salsarita's Food Truck, a smash car, music from DJ Chidi, and other fun activities. During the game there will be giveaways from Salsarita's, Cookies By Design, Wayback Burgers, Hoosier Lottery, LyondellBasell, along with a drone from B&C Outlet, tickets to numerous upcoming Victory Theater shows, and much more! The Thunderbolts' home red jerseys will also be auctioned off after the game.

Scouting the Opponent:

Peoria Rivermen:

Record: 34-11-5, 73 Points, 2nd Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Alec Hagaman (22 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Alec Baer (48 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Nick Latinovich (25-6-3, .916 Save %)

Thunderbolts 23-24 Record vs PEO: 4-7-1

The Rivermen did not allow a single goal this past weekend at home against the Quad City Storm, shutting out the Storm 3-0 on Friday night and Sunday afternoon to extend their winning streak to 6 games. Tristan Trudel, Joseph Drapluk, and Zach Wilkie scored the goals on Friday, while Brayden Barker, Alec Baer, and JM Piotrowski scored the goals on Sunday. Nick Latinovich picked up both wins and shutouts by stopping all 9 shots faced on Friday and all 26 shots faced on Sunday.

Call-up Report

- Colton Kalezic (Cincinnati Cyclones - ECHL)

- 40 GP, 5 G, 6 A, 11 P, 10 PIM

- Chays Ruddy (Orlando Solar Bears - ECHL)

- 7 GP, 0 G, 2 A, 2 P, 13 PIM

- Bair Gendunov (Tulsa Oilers - ECHL)

- 19 GP, 7 G, 5 A, 12 P, 4 PIM

- Mike Ferraro (Cincinnati Cyclones, prev. Savannah - ECHL)

- 30 GP, 4 G, 6 A, 10 P, 10 PIM

- Cole Ceci (Worcester Railers - ECHL)

- 4 GP, 0-3-0, 3.11 GAA, .884 Save %

Transactions:

Wed. 3/13: F Sullivan Sparkes signed to contract

Wed. 3/13: D Michael Douglas placed on waivers

Tue. 3/12: D Joshua Slegers signed to Professional Tryout (PTO)

Tue. 3/12: F Nic Herringer released from Professional Tryout (PTO)

Individual game tickets and group packages are on sale for this 2023-24 season. Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

