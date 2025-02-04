Thunderbolts Host Rivermen this Friday for Euro Night

February 4, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: After claiming 3 out of 4 possible points against the Macon Mayhem this past week, the Thunderbolts host the Peoria Rivermen this Friday night at Ford Center for Euro Night, before traveling to Peoria for the final time this regular season on Saturday night.

Week In Review:

Down 2-0 on Friday, the Thunderbolts rallied in the third period with goals from Logan vande Meerakker and Myles Abbate to tie the game and force overtime. The rally ended in the shootout following the scoreless overtime, where Macon won 2-1 to win the game 3-2. Evansville got revenge on Saturday in Macon, winning 5-2 with goals from Scott Kirton, Nolan McElhaney, Isaac Chapman, Matt Dorsey, and Jordan Simoneau.

The Week Ahead:

This Friday, February 7th will be Euro Night against the Peoria Rivermen, featuring specialty jerseys based on European hockey design that will be auctioned off after the game. As is tradition in European professional leagues, Logan vande Meerakker will be wearing a special golden helmet as the team's leading scorer, and the helmet will be auctioned off on DASH at a later date. In honor of Vande Meerakker's 23 points, there is a special for two tickets in any section for $23, deal valid through Ticketmaster (Enter code "GOLD") and the Ford Center Box Office until 5:00pm CT this Wednesday the 5th.

Coming Soon:

Friday, February 14th will be Swipe Right Night against the Quad City Storm. Prior to the game, speed dating sessions will be held in the Suite Club for ages 21-29 and 30-45 starting at 6:30pm, those who are interested can sign up at http://bit.ly/3Wnt07N (Purchase of a game ticket required). 'The Dating Game' will be held on the ice during the first intermission, with the winner receiving a date to Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano and Hush on Main. There will also be special designated "Singles Sections" for the game in Sections 110 and 111. Sunday, February 16th will be Sunday Funday against the Peoria Rivermen, starting at Noon CT, featuring $3 regular soda, popcorn, and hot dogs, and an inflatable slide in the lobby for the kids, courtesy of Legendary Inflatables.

- more -

Scouting the Opponent:

Peoria Rivermen:

Record: 24-5-5, 53 Points, 1st Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Jordan Ernst (27 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Alec Baer (52 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Jack Bostedt (3-0-1, .921 Save %)

Thunderbolts Record vs PEO: 2-5-1

The Rivermen handily defeated the Ice Bears 5-1 in Friday in Knoxville, behind goals from Jake Vaughan, Jordan Ernst, JM Piotrowski, Garrett Devine, and Alec Baer. The Rivermen were on their way to a similar result on Saturday, up 5-0 with a hat trick from Zach Wilkie and additional goals from Baer and Ernst, before the Ice Bears rallied with four goals to nearly come back completely, before a late empty net goal from Wilkie ended the scare in a 6-4 victory. The Rivermen play at Quad City on Thursday morning before traveling to Evansville for Friday night's game.

Call-up Report

- Lincoln Hatten (Worcester Railers - ECHL)

- 37 GP, 4 G, 10 A, 14 P, 24 PIM

- Benjamin Lindberg (Worcester Railers, prev. Adirondack - ECHL)

- 11 GP, 0 G, 0 A, 0 P, 11 PIM

- Anthony Hora (Worcester Railers - ECHL)

- 5 GP, 0 G, 1 A, 1 P, 2 PIM

- Tyson Gilmour (Maine Mariners - ECHL)

- 3 GP, 0 G, 0 A, 0 P, 0 PIM

- Ty Taylor (Orlando Solar Bears - ECHL)

- 0 GP, 0-0-0, .000 SV%

- more -

Transactions:

Fri. 1/31: D Robin Eriksson activated from Injured Reserve

Fri. 1/31: G Daniel Davidson signed to contract

Thur. 1/30: G Ty Taylor called up to Orlando (ECHL)

Individual game tickets and group packages are on sale for the 2024-25 season. Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. Call 812-422-BOLT(2658) or visit our website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from February 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.