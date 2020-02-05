Thunderbolts Host Rivermen on Friday, Head to Huntsville on Saturday

Evansville, Ind: Following a weekend sweep of the Birmingham Bulls this past weekend at home, the Thunderbolts look to keep the win streak going as they host the Peoria Rivermen on Friday, before making a trip to Huntsville on Saturday.

Week In Review:

The Thunderbolts earned a 4-1 victory on Friday against Birmingham, behind two goals by Austin Plevy and Noah Corson. Plevy became the first Thunderbolt in franchise history to score shorthanded goals in back-to-back games, with his second period tally. Brian Billett picked up the win in net with 23 saves on 24 shots. On Saturday, the Thunderbolts would win by a 6-4 score. Matthew Barnaby would score twice, Demico Hannoun and Stanislav Dzahkov each added a goal, and Derek Sutliffe led the way with two goals and an assist, including the empty net goal that stifled a late comeback by Birmingham. Billett picked up the win in net once again, with 37 saves on 41 shots.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts take on the Peoria Rivermen on Friday night at 7:15 pm at the Ford Center. Friday night will be Deaconess Heart Health Night, and fans are encouraged to wear red in support of both the Thunderbolts and heart health. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or get tickets at the Ford Center Box Office. On Saturday the Thunderbolts head down to Huntsville to face off against the Havoc for a 3:00 pm afternoon contest. You can watch Saturday's game at the Thunderbolts Away Game Watch Party, presented by Bud Light. This Saturday's watch party will be at the Courtyard by Mariott on Evansville's East Side. You can also tune in to Saturday's game on SPHL Live, or you can listen in for free on the Thunderbolts Radio Network; through EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel, or on the Official Thunderbolts Smartphone App.

Scouting the Opponent:

Peoria Rivermen:

Record: 25-4-3, 53 Points, 1st Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Alec Hagaman (18 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Alec Hagaman (39 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Eric Levine (17-1-3, .929 Save %)

Thunderbolts 19-20 Record vs PEO: 3-3-0

The Rivermen would get the upper hand on the Quad City Storm on Friday night, taking a 4-1 lead on two goals from Drake Hunter and goals from Nick Neville and Hagaman. Following a rally from Quad City that made it a one-goal game, the Rivermen would put the comeback to rest with an empty net goal by Mitchell McPherson, making it a 5-3 final score. On Saturday, Neville and McPherson would put the Rivermen in front 2-0 in the first period, and Peoria would hold the lead the rest of the way, winning 2-1.

Huntsville Havoc:

Record: 21-11-3, 45 Points, T-3rd Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Rob Darrar (14 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Shawn Bates (34 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Max Milosek (17-4-2, .927 Save %)

Thunderbolts 19-20 Record vs HSV: 2-1-0

On Thursday against Roanoke, the Havoc would get an early lead on a goal by Gregg Burmaster, but lose the lead following two goals by Roanoke in response. Huntsville failed to find the back of the net again, losing 2-1. Huntsville would get their first win of the weekend on Friday night, 4-2 in Macon against the Mayhem, behind first period goals from Tyler Piacentini and Scott Trask, and later goals from Rob Darrar and Kyle Sharkey. On Saturday against Fayetteville, Saverio Posa would put the Havoc in front in the second period, before the Marksmen would take a 2-1 lead in the third period. With only 7 seconds remaining in regulation, Darrar would tie the game to force overtime. In overtime, Scott Trask would score with 5 seconds left, winning it for Huntsville, 3-2.

Call-up Report

Parker Gahagen (Toronto Marlies, AHL)

Gahagen was called up to the AHL's Toronto Marlies, top farm team of the the Toronto Maple Leafs, on Tuesday, following an injury to Maple Leafs goaltender Fredrik Anderson. Gahagen currently holds an 9-2-0 record in 11 games with Newfoundland, with a .947 save percentage.

Zachary Borsoi (Wichita Thunder, ECHL)

Borsoi scored his first ECHL goal on Saturday night, in a 7-6 loss to the Allen Americans. Borsoi has played 17 games in his stint with Wichita so far, with one goal and one assist. He also played 4 games with Adirondack this season, before joining Evansville.

Connor Sanvido (Brampton Beast, ECHL)

Sanvido has played 9 games with Brampton, scoring one goal and one assist. He has played 14 ECHL games this season, 5 of them with Fort Wayne.

Transactions:

Mon. 2/3: D Cooper Jones acquired from Knoxville Ice Bears for future considerations

Mon. 2/3: D Tanner Butler activated from IR

Fri. 1/31: D Aaron Kiilunen placed on waivers

Fri. 1/31: D Rich Ledy signed to standard contract

Thur. 1/30: F Jake Smith placed on team suspension

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fourth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

