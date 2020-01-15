Thunderbolts Host Quad City Twice this Weekend

Evansville, Ind: After picking up another win in Pensacola this past weekend, the Thunderbolts are back at home this Friday and Saturday, taking on the Quad City Storm on both nights.

Week In Review:

The Thunderbolts were shut out 4-0 on Friday night in Pensacola. One Thunderbolt who did stand out was Noah Corson, who in his debut had several chances and a fight. On Saturday, the Thunderbolts bounced back from a 1-0 deficit, with Derek Sutliffe scoring in the second period. The game would require overtime, and only 40 seconds in, Jake Smith would score to win it for the Thunderbolts, 2-1. Brian Billett picked up his first win as a Thunderbolt, making 30 saves on 31 shots.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts face the Quad City Storm at the Ford Center this Friday and Saturday night, both games set to begin at 7:15 pm CT. Friday night will be Family Four-Pack Night, where you get four tickets, four soft drinks, and two tubs of popcorn for only 40 bucks. Saturday will be Star Wars Night, with specialty Star Wars jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

Scouting the Opponent:

Quad City Storm:

Record: 8-12-6, 22 Points, 7th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Shane Bennett (9 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Shane Bennett (19 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Peter di Salvo (5-8-3, .924 Save %)

Thunderbolts 19-20 Record vs QCS: 4-1-1

On Friday night, the Storm would come back twice from one-goal deficits, thanks to Connor Fries in the first period, and Joe Sova in the second period. The Rivermen would steal the two points late in regulation, however, as Alec Hagaman would score in the final minute of regulation to give Peoria a 3-2 lead, and the victory very shortly afterward.

Call-up Report

Parker Gahagen (Newfoundland Growlers, ECHL)

Gahagen currently holds a 7-1-0 record in 8 games with Newfoundland, with a .939 save percentage. Gahagen picked up his first ECHL shutout on Saturday night, stopping all 34 shots in a 2-0 win over the Maine Mariners.

Zachary Borsoi (Wichita Thunder, ECHL)

Borsoi has played 11 games in his stint with Wichita so far, with no points. He also played 4 games with Adirondack this season, before joining Evansville.

Connor Sanvido (Brampton Beast, ECHL)

Sanvido was acquired by Brampton over the weekend and picked up an assist in his first game. He has played 8 games with Fort Wayne and Brampton so far this season, with one assist.

Transactions:

Wed., 1/08: F Noah Corson signed to standard contract

Wed., 1/08: D Felix Kronwall moved from 21-day to 30-day IR

Wed., 1/08: D Tanner Butler placed on 21-day IR

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fourth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

