Thunderbolts Host Quad City this Friday, Rivermen on Sunday

February 11, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: Following a tough weekend of home-and-home action against the Rivermen, the Thunderbolts look to bounce back this Friday night as they host the Quad City Storm for Swipe Right Night, followed by a home matinee rematch against the Rivermen at Noon on Sunday.

Week In Review:

Evansville was shut out 3-0 by Peoria on Friday night at Ford Center in only the third shutout defeat of the season for the Thunderbolts. The Thunderbolts offense had better luck on Saturday in Peoria with goals from Scott Kirton, Isaac Chapman, and Aidan Litke, however Evansville fell short 6-3.

The Week Ahead:

This Friday, February 14th will be Swipe Right Night against the Quad City Storm. Prior to the game, speed dating sessions will be held in the Suite Club for ages 21-29 and 30-45 starting at 6:30pm (Purchase of a game ticket required). 'The Dating Game' will be held on the ice during the first intermission, with the winner receiving a date to Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano and Hush on Main. There will also be a special designated "Singles Section" for the game in Section 112. Sunday, February 16th will be Sunday Funday against the Peoria Rivermen, starting at Noon CT, featuring $3 regular soda, popcorn, and hot dogs, and an inflatable slide in the lobby for the kids, courtesy of Legendary Inflatables. Sunday's game also features a special bundle offer of 4 tickets in any section for only $60, valid at the Ford Center Box Office and Ticketmaster with the code "4PACK".

Coming Soon:

The Thunderbolts will be on the road for games at Pensacola on February 21st, 22nd, and 23rd. On Friday, February 28th, the Thunderbolts will host the Quad City Storm for Superhero Night, featuring specialty Superman game-worn jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game, with replica jerseys also available at the Thunderbolts merchandise stand. Saturday, March 1st will be Pucks and Paws Night, also against Quad City, where fans can bring their dogs to the game for only an additional $5 per dog. Dog races will be held on the ice during the first intermission. Crypto the Evansville Airport Dog will be handing out fire hydrant doggy bags for the first 100 dogs in attendance, and dogs will be available for adoption in the lobby.

Scouting the Opponent:

Quad City Storm:

Record: 16-19-4, 36 Points, 8th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Leif Mattson (24 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Leif Mattson (54 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Brent Moran (13-9-3, .916 Save %)

Thunderbolts Record vs QCS: 5-2

The Storm built up a 2-0 lead on Thursday morning against Peoria with goals from Tyler Vanuden and Leif Mattson, before the Rivermen came back to win 3-2 in a shootout. Quad City picked up a 6-2 victory against Birmingham on Friday with two goals each from Vanuden and Weiland Parrish along with goals from Reid Perepeluk and Brandon Stojcevski. In Saturday's rematch against the Bulls, Quad City was shut out 2-0.

Peoria Rivermen:

Record: 27-5-5, 59 Points, 1st Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Jordan Ernst (29 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Alec Baer (54 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Jack Bostedt (5-0-1, .910 Save %)

Thunderbolts Record vs PEO: 2-7-1

Jordan Ernst and JM Piotrowski provided the goals that tied the game on Thursday in Quad City, with Carlos Fornaris and Garrett Devine adding goals in the shootout. Renat Dadadzhanov, Carson Baptiste, and Michael McChesney scored Peoria's three goals on Friday. In Saturday's game, Fornaris, McChesney, Alec Baer, Griffen Fox, Devine, and Ernst each scored one goal.

Call-up Report

- Lincoln Hatten (Worcester Railers - ECHL)

- 40 GP, 4 G, 11 A, 15 P, 39 PIM

- Benjamin Lindberg (Worcester Railers, prev. Adirondack - ECHL)

- 11 GP, 0 G, 0 A, 0 P, 11 PIM

- Anthony Hora (Worcester Railers - ECHL)

- 8 GP, 0 G, 2 A, 2 P, 2 PIM

- Tyson Gilmour (Maine Mariners - ECHL)

- 3 GP, 0 G, 0 A, 0 P, 0 PIM

- Ty Taylor (Orlando Solar Bears - ECHL)

- 1 GP, 1-0-0, .923 SV%

Transactions:

Thur. 2/6: F Aidan Litke acquired from Birmingham in exchange for future considerations

Thur. 2/6: F Aiden Wagner placed on 14-Day Injured Reserve

Individual game tickets and group packages are on sale for the 2024-25 season. Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. Call 812-422-BOLT(2658) or visit our website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from February 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.