Thunderbolts Host Quad City for Dog's Night Out, Villain's Night this Weekend

Evansville, In.: Coming off a split against the Peoria Rivermen, the Thunderbolts prepare to embark on the final full month of the regular season, starting this weekend as they host the Quad City Storm for Dog's Night Out 2 on Friday and Villain's Night on Saturday at Ford Center

Week In Review:

The Thunderbolts were defeated 3-1 in Peoria on Friday night, with the lone goal coming from Bruno Kreisz. In Saturday's rematch at home against the Rivermen, the Thunderbolts trailed 1-0 after one period but exploded for four goals in the second to take a commanding 4-1 lead, with goals from Brendan Harrogate, Mark Zhukov, Matthew Hobbs, and Myles Abbate. Peoria nearly rallied late, however a late power play goal from Bronson Adams in his professional debut was enough to allow Evansville to secure the 5-4 victory. In goal for both games, Ty Taylor stopped 32 of 35 shots in Friday's loss before stopping 35 of 39 shots in Saturday's victory.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts will host the Quad City Storm this Friday, March 1st and Saturday, March 2nd. Friday will be Dogs Night Out 2 Presented by Earthborn Holistic Pet Food, where fans can again bring their dogs to the game for only 5 dollars extra per dog. Crypto from Evansville Regional Airport will be giving away 100 free collapsible doggie bowls, on-site vet services will be provided by Princeton Veterinary Hospital, and It Takes A Village will be on site with dogs available for adoption. There will also be dog races on the ice during the first intermission, and a doggie costume contest. Saturday will be Super Villain Night, featuring specialty villain-themed jerseys that will be worn by the players and auctioned off immediately after the game. Replica jerseys will also be on sale at the Thunderbolts merch stand. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2548), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.

Coming Soon:

Following a pair of road games in Huntsville, the Thunderbolts will return home to host the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Sunday, March 10th for the final Sunday Funday game of the season, with opening face-off set for 3:00pm CT. More details on this game will be coming soon!

Scouting the Opponent:

Quad City Storm:

Record: 24-19-0, 48 Points, 6th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Matt Ustaski (24 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Matt Ustaski (49 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Brent Moran (14-9-0, .914 Save %)

Thunderbolts 23-24 Record vs QCS: 3-6-1

The Quad City Storm swept their three-game road trip in Fayetteville this past weekend, beginning with a 4-1 win on Friday night behind goals from Filip Virgili, Leif Mattson, Darren McCormick, and Cole Golka. The Storm trailed 4-2 in the third period on Saturday but came back with three goals in just over two minutes from Logan Nelson, Dillon Fournier and Golka to emerge victorious 5-4, with earlier goals from Trevor Momot and Golka. Quad City shut out the Marksmen 4-0 to round out the weekend, with goals from Weiland Parrish, Golka, Matt Ustaski, and Mattson. In goal, Brent Moran picked up the first two wins by stopping 34 of 35 shots on Friday and 39 of 43 on Saturday, with Kevin Resop stopping all 42 shots faced for the win on Sunday.

Call-up Report

- Colton Kalezic (Cincinnati Cyclones - ECHL)

- 36 GP, 5 G, 6 A, 11 P, 10 PIM

- Chays Ruddy (Orlando Solar Bears - ECHL)

- 2 GP, 0 G, 2 A, 2 P, 4 PIM

- Bair Gendunov (Tulsa Oilers - ECHL)

- 19 GP, 7 G, 5 A, 12 P, 4 PIM

- Scott Kirton (Cincinnati Cyclones - ECHL)

- 13 GP, 1 G, 1 A, 2 P, 5 PIM

- Mike Ferraro (Cincinnati Cyclones, prev. Savannah - ECHL)

- 22 GP, 2 G, 5 A, 7 P, 6 PIM

- Cole Ceci (Worcester Railers - ECHL)

- 2 GP, 0-2-0, 4.10 GAA, .857 Save %

Transactions:

Sat. 2/24: D Bronson Adams signed to Professional Tryout (PTO)

