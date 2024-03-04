Thunderbolts Host Pensacola this Sunday Following Trip to Huntsville

March 4, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: After coming up just short in two games against the Quad City Storm this past weekend, the Thunderbolts look to bounce back this coming Friday and Saturday in Huntsville before returning home to take on the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Sunday afternoon at Ford Center.

Week In Review:

The Thunderbolts were swept in the weekend series by Quad City this past weekend, falling 6-3 on Friday and 3-2 on Saturday. Mark Zhukov, Myles Abbate, and Nick Prestia each scored on Friday, while Aiden Wagner potted both Evansville goals on Saturday. Ty Taylor played in goal on Friday, stopping 24 of 29 shots, while Brendahn Brawley stopped 30 of 33 shots on Saturday.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts will be in Huntsville, Alabama to take on the Havoc this Friday and Saturday night at Von Braun Center, both games set to begin at 7:00pm CT. Fans can watch Friday and Saturday's games on FloHockey with a paid subscription or can listen in for free on the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel. Fans can also watch both games at the Official Thunderbolts away game watch party at Parkway Pizza on 3911 Broadway Avenue on Evansville's West Side. Back on Ford Center ice on Sunday afternoon, the Thunderbolts will host the Pensacola Ice Flyers at 3:00pm CT for Sunday Funday, featuring $2 hot dogs and popcorn. In addition, SkyZone will be giving away free goodies while Legendary Inflatables will have a slide in the lobby. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2548), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.

Coming Soon:

The Thunderbolts will be on the road for four of their next five games, then return home on Friday, March 22nd and Saturday, March 23rd to host the Peoria Rivermen. Friday the 22nd will be Princess & Pirates Night, featuring on-site inflatables once again from Legendary Inflatables, a hair tinsel station provided by B. Lanae Salon, and prizes from Deep Blue Indoor Play. Saturday the 23rd will be Hawaiian Night, featuring the final specialty game-worn jerseys of the season, which will be auctioned off after the game. Replica jerseys will also be on sale at the Thunderbolts merchandise stand.

Scouting the Opponent:

Huntsville Havoc:

Record: 23-16-7, 53 Points, 5th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Buster Larsson (16 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Buster Larsson, Dylan Stewart (32 Points Each)

Primary Goaltender: Brian Wilson (13-9-6, .905 Save %)

Thunderbolts 23-24 Record vs HSV: 2-2-0

The Havoc began their past week with a 5-4 comeback win in Knoxville on Thursday in which they led 1-0 on a goal from Kyle Clarke, allowed four Knoxville goals in the second period, before coming back with goals from Eric Henderson, Dylan Stewart, and Jack Jaunich, before Clarke's second goal with 1:23 remaining in regulation proved to be the winning goal. On Friday in Macon, the Havoc were defeated 4-2 by the Mayhem, with goals from Henderson and Benito Posa. Back on home ice against Macon on Saturday night, the Havoc led 1-0 on a goal from Stewart before captain Dom Procopio suffered a serious injury that delayed the game and required transport to a local hospital where he was stabilized and later released. The Havoc powered through the rest of the game to win the emotion-filled rematch by a 5-3 score, with additional goals from Posa, Phil Elgstam, and Henderson, who finished with a pair of goals. Brian Wilson was in goal for Friday's loss in Macon, stopping 22 of 25 shots, while Matt Robinson picked up both wins on the week by stopping 20 of 24 shots on Thursday and 25 of 28 shots on Saturday.

Pensacola Ice Flyers:

Record: 21-20-3, 45 Points, 7th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Joseph Widmar (14 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Joseph Widmar (48 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Stephen Mundinger (13-10-1, .905 Save %)

Thunderbolts 22-23 Record vs PEN: 3-2-0

Pensacola swept their weekend home doubleheader against the struggling Fayetteville Marksmen, beginning with a 5-4 comeback overtime win on Friday, with Sean Gulka scoring late in regulation to force overtime, where Garrett Milan scored the winning goal. Joseph Widmar scored two goals in regulation, along with a goal from Malik Johnson. Widmar scored once again in Saturday's 2-1 rematch victory along with Mitch Atkins. Eric Dop was in goal for Friday's victory, stopping 28 of 32 shots, while Stephen Mundinger picked up the win on Saturday by stopping 34 of 35 shots. The Ice Flyers will play in Peoria this Friday and Saturday before traveling to Evansville for Sunday's game.

Call-up Report

- Colton Kalezic (Cincinnati Cyclones - ECHL)

- 40 GP, 5 G, 6 A, 11 P, 10 PIM

- Chays Ruddy (Orlando Solar Bears - ECHL)

- 5 GP, 0 G, 2 A, 2 P, 6 PIM

- Bair Gendunov (Tulsa Oilers - ECHL)

- 19 GP, 7 G, 5 A, 12 P, 4 PIM

- Scott Kirton (Cincinnati Cyclones - ECHL)

- 17 GP, 1 G, 2 A, 3 P, 7 PIM

- Mike Ferraro (Cincinnati Cyclones, prev. Savannah - ECHL)

- 26 GP, 3 G, 6 A, 9 P, 8 PIM

- Cole Ceci (Worcester Railers - ECHL)

- 2 GP, 0-2-0, 3.59 GAA, .873 Save %

Transactions:

Sat. 3/2: F Jordan Simoneau signed to contract

Sat. 3/2: F Kenny Britton placed on 14-Day Injured Reserve

Thur. 2/29: F Nic Herringer signed to professional tryout (PTO)

Individual game tickets and group packages are on sale for this 2023-24 season. Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from March 4, 2024

Thunderbolts Host Pensacola this Sunday Following Trip to Huntsville - Evansville Thunderbolts

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.