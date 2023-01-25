Thunderbolts Host Mayhem for Pair of Games as Homestand Continues

January 25, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.:Despite a hectic schedule of three games in three days over the past weekend, the Thunderbolts did very well by winning two of the three games, as their 6-game homestand continues against the Macon Mayhem this upcoming Friday and Saturday night at Ford Center.

Week In Review:

The Thunderbolts secured a hard-fought win over the Vermilion County Bobcats on Friday night in Danville, 5-4 in overtime. Mathieu Cloutier scored a pair of goals, while Aaron Huffnagle, Scott Kirton and Andrew Shewfelt each potted a goal, with Shewfelt's goal being the game-winner. On Saturday in Knovxille, goals from Shewfelt and Brendan Harrogate put Evansville in the lead for the first period and a half, and tied until late in the third period, when penalties cost the Thunderbolts a pair of late goals against them and a 4-2 loss to the Ice Bears. On Sunday afternoon back home at Ford Center, the Thunderbolts rebounded with a complete team effort to earn a 3-1 win over the Huntsville Havoc with a pair of goals from Kirton and another from Harrogate.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts host the Macon Mayhem this Friday and Saturday night at Ford Center, with both games starting at 7:00pm CT. Friday night's game is Faith Night, sponsored by Oakland City University. OCU will be offering a chance for a high school junior or senior student to win a $12,000 scholarship, while Hush Harbor will be performing a contemporary Christian concert after the game, presented by WAY-FM. Saturday night's game is Star Wars Night, featuring specialty jerseys which will be auctioned off following the game, a tauntaun race, as well as a costume contest. For tickets to this weekend's games, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.

Coming Soon:

The Thunderbolts' homestand continues into next week, as the Thunderbolts host the Fayetteville Marksmen on Friday, February 3rdand Saturday, February 4th, both games beginning at 7:00pm CT. Friday the 3rdwill be Hoosier Lottery/First Responders Night, when first responders (with ID) and up to 5 guests each will be eligible for special $7 tickets. Saturday the 4thwill be Nickelodeon Night, featuring specialty Nickelodeon-themed jerseys which will be auctioned off after the game.

Scouting the Opponent:

Macon Mayhem:

Record: 4-21-2, 10 Points, 10th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Caleb Cameron (9 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Tommy Munichiello (20 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Cody Karpinski (1-6-0, .871 Save %)

Thunderbolts 21-22 Record vs MAC: 2-1-0

The Mayhem lost all three of their games this past weekend, however all three were close, particularly their last two games in which they only lost by one goal. On Friday, the Mayhem were defeated 5-2 in Pensacola, with Devin Brink and Reid Yochim scoring Macon's goals. Saturday's rematch in Pensacola was only a 4-3 loss, as the Mayhem nearly rallied off second period goals from Caleb Cameron, Brink, and Jake Goldowski. Sunday afternoon saw another close loss, 6-5 at the hands of the Ice Bears. Down 2-0 and 3-1 in the second period, goals from Jacob Ratcliffe, Brink and Jesse Anderson tied the game going into the third period. Trailing 5-3 in the third period, goals from Tommy Munichiello and another from Cameron tied the game once again at 5-5 before a late Knoxville goal put the Mayhem behind again, this time without a recovery.

Call-up Report

- Chase Perry - Allen Americans (Prev. Greenville) - ECHL

- Greenville: 2 GP, 1-0-1, 1.93 GAA, .944 Save %

- Allen: 4 GP, 2-2-0, 3.06 GAA, .905 Save %

- Matthew Barron - Trois-Rivieres Lions (Prev. Indy) - ECHL

- Indy: 4 GP, 2 G, 1 A, 3 P, 0 PIM

- Trois-Rivieres: 9 GP, 1 G, 1 A, 2 P, 2 PIM

- Mike Ferraro - Savannah Ghost Pirates - ECHL

- 4 GP, 2 G, 1 A, 3 P, 2 PIM

- Trevor Gorsuch - Florida Everblades - ECHL

- 2 GP, 2-0-0, 4.02 GAA, .810 Save %

- Dillon Hill - Trois-Rivieres Lions - ECHL

- 0 GP, 0 G, 0 A, 0 P, 0 PIM

Transactions:

Wed. 1/25: D Bryan Etter returned from call-up to ECHL Indy

Tue. 1/24: D Dillon Hill called up to ECHL Trois-Rivieres

Sun. 1/22: C Alex Cohen signed from professional tryout to standard contract

Fri. 1/20: D Bryan Etter called up to ECHL Indy

Thur. 1/19: RW Jake Goldowski traded to Macon in exchange for C Brett Radford

Individual game tickets, season tickets and group packages are on sale for this 2022-23 season. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.