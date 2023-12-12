Thunderbolts Host Free Kids Friday, Jurassic Night this Weekend

Evansville, In.: Now with wins in three consecutive weeks, the Thunderbolts look to continue their turnaround this upcoming weekend at Ford Center as they host the Huntsville Havoc for Free Kids Friday on Friday night and the Peoria Rivermen for Jurassic Night on Saturday night.

Week In Review:

On Friday night in Peoria, the Thunderbolts trailed 1-0 following the first period, then went goal-for-goal with the Rivermen as both teams combined for 8 goals in the second period. Despite the Thunderbolts tying the game twice in the second period, the Rivermen came up victorious 5-4. Scott Kirton scored the first Evansville goal to become the franchise leader all time in goals with 43 and counting, while Tommy Stang and Bair Gendunov combined to score only 7 seconds apart, also setting a new franchise record for quickest consecutive goals. Chays Ruddy also contributed with a goal in the second period. In Saturday's rematch at Ford Center, Gendunov scored the lone goal in the first period, to kick off the Teddy Bear Toss which saw over 2,000 stuffed animals tossed from the stands, all of which to be donated to local children's charities this week. In goal, Cole Ceci stopped all 41 Rivermen shots to pick up his first professional shutout.

The Week Ahead:

Friday will be Free Kids Friday presented by Old National Bank, as the Thunderbolts host the Huntsville Havoc. All kids 12 and under get in for free with the purchase of an adult ticket (Offer good ONLY at the Ford Center ticket office). In addition, there will be plenty of activities for kids in attendance, including inflatables and more. On Saturday the Thunderbolts will turn back the clock as they host the Peoria Rivermen for Jurassic Night. For tickets to this weekend's home games, call (812)422-BOLT (2548), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.

Coming Soon:

Following 5 games on the road after this coming weekend's home games, the Thunderbolts will return home to host the biggest New Year's Eve party in Evansville as they host the Macon Mayhem on Sunday, December 31st, featuring a postgame jersey auction, followed by a fireworks show inside Ford Center. Opening face-off will be set for 7:00pm CT.

Scouting the Opponent:

Huntsville Havoc:

Record: 8-8-2, 18 Points, 6th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Doug Elgstam (8 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Doug Elgstam, Alex Kielczewski (13 Points Each)

Primary Goaltender: Matt Petizian (3-3-1, .899 Save %)

Thunderbolts 23-24 Record vs HSV: 0-2

The Havoc squared off against their in-state rivals the Birmingham Bulls for a pair of games this past weekend, starting with a 3-0 shutout defeat at Birmingham on Friday. Huntsville got revenge on Saturday at home, defeating the Bulls in overtime 2-1, with Brandon Osmundson scoring to tie the game in regulation and David Thomson scoring the winning goal in overtime.

Peoria Rivermen:

Record: 9-5-1, 19 Points, T-4th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Alec Hagaman, Ryan Nolan (8 Goals Each)

Leading Point Scorer: Alec Hagaman, Cayden Cahill, Zach Wilkie (14 Points Each)

Primary Goaltender: Nick Latinovich (5-3-1, .885 Save %)

Thunderbolts 23-24 Record vs PEO: 1-4

