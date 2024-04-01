Thunderbolts Host Birmingham this Friday and Saturday for Likely Playoff Preview

Evansville, In.: Following a weekend split of their two final regular season road games in Pensacola, the Thunderbolts prepare to round out the regular season on Ford Center ice this Friday and Saturday night against the team they will likely see in the first round of the President's Cup Playoffs, the Birmingham Bulls.

Week In Review:

The Thunderbolts rallied from 1-0 down on Friday in Pensacola, with Grant Spence scoring the tying goal to force overtime, where Matthew Hobbs scored shorthanded to win the game for Evansville 2-1. Evansville nearly rallied again in Saturday's rematch but fell just short 4-3, with two more goals from Hobbs as well as one from Lincoln Hatten. Cole Ceci played both games in net for Evansville, stopping 37 of 38 shots on Friday and 29 of 33 on Saturday.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts will play their final regular season home games this Friday, April 5th and Saturday, April 6th against the Birmingham Bulls, opening face-off for both nights at 7:00pm CT. Friday will be Country Night, featuring a special ticket package deal of one ticket for Country Night as well as one ticket to PBR on May 25th at Ford Center for only $30, available only at the Ford Center Box Office. PBR riders Travis Digman and Travis Meyer will be in attendance and will be available in the lobby for pictures and autographs. The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a $5 off $5 or more coupon from Donato's Pizza. Saturday the 6th will be Fan Appreciation Night, with a Party on the Plaza outside Ford Center from 4-6pm, featuring Salsarita's Food Truck, a smash car, music from DJ Chidi, and other fun activities. During the game there will be giveaways from Salsarita's, Cookies By Design, Wayback Burgers, Hoosier Lottery, LyondellBasell, along with a drone from B&C Outlet, tickets to numerous upcoming Victory Theater shows, and much more! A Matthew Hobbs jersey will also be raffled off, along with two Louder Than Life weekend passes courtesy of Cromwell Media, raffle tickets will be available for $5 for 5 or $20 for 25. The Thunderbolts' home red jerseys will also be auctioned off after the game, for pickup after the final playoff game. In addition, the first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive 2024 Solar Eclipse glasses courtesy of Pritchett Brothers Roofing and Exteriors. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2548), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.

Coming Soon:

For the first round of the President's Cup Playoffs, the Thunderbolts will likely play against the Birmingham Bulls in a best-of-three series, unless the Thunderbolts win both games this weekend against Birmingham in regulation time AND the Peoria Rivermen win both of their games against the Quad City Storm. Under that less-likely scenario, the Thunderbolts would play Peoria instead. The confirmed opponent, game dates, and times will be announced soon.

Scouting the Opponent:

Birmingham Bulls:

Record: 36-9-9, 81 Points, 1st Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Drake Glover (32 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Carson Rose (64 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Hayden Stewart (25-7-6, .927 Save %)

Thunderbolts 23-24 Record vs BHM: 3-2-0

Facing the Macon Mayhem twice at home this past weekend, the Bulls trailed 1-0 in the second period but rallied to score three consecutive goals to win 3-1, scored by Nikita Kozyrev, Troy MacTavish, and Carson Rose. The Bulls led 2-1 in Saturday's rematch with goals from CJ Walker and Rose, however the Mayhem tied the game with only 2 seconds remaining in the third period before winning the game 3-2 in overtime, denying the Bulls from officially clinching 1st place. Drennen Atherton picked up the win in goal on Friday with 26 saves on 27 shots, while Hayden Stewart stopped 44 of 47 shots in Saturday's loss.

Call-up Report

- Colton Kalezic (Cincinnati Cyclones - ECHL)

- 40 GP, 5 G, 6 A, 11 P, 10 PIM

- Chays Ruddy (Orlando Solar Bears - ECHL)

- 7 GP, 0 G, 2 A, 2 P, 13 PIM

- Bair Gendunov (Tulsa Oilers - ECHL)

- 19 GP, 7 G, 5 A, 12 P, 4 PIM

- Mike Ferraro (Cincinnati Cyclones, prev. Savannah - ECHL)

- 35 GP, 4 G, 6 A, 10 P, 12 PIM

Transactions:

Sat. 3/30: D Joshua Slegers released from professional tryout (PTO)

Fri. 3/29: F Grant Spence signed to contract

Fri. 3/29: F Sullivan Sparkes placed on waivers

Thur. 3/28: Logan vande Meerakker signed to contract

Thur. 3/28: F Brady Lynn placed on season-ending Injured Reserve

Individual game tickets and group packages are on sale for this 2023-24 season. Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

