Thunderbolts Host Birmingham Bulls for Faith Night this Friday

January 24, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: Looking to bounce back from a tough weekend against the Rivermen, the Thunderbolts are now preparing for this coming weekend's games against the Birmingham Bulls, starting this Friday when the Thunderbolts host the Bulls at Ford Center for Faith Night presented by Oakland City University.

Week In Review:

The Thunderbolts fell just short to Peoria on Saturday at Ford Center by a 2-1 score, with Brady Lynn scoring Evansville's lone goal. On Sunday afternoon in Peoria, penalties were a thorn in Evansville's side as the Rivermen scored three power play goals to defeat Evansville 3-2, with the Thunderbolt goals coming from Matthew Hobbs and Lincoln Hatten. Despite the losses, Cole Ceci's stellar play in goal continued, stopping 24 of 26 shots on Saturday and 32 of 35 shots on Sunday.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts will host the Birmingham Bulls this Friday for Faith Night presented by Oakland City University, beginning at 7:00pm CT. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a special edition Oakland City x Thunderbolts puck. The night will feature a pre-game and post-game concert by Level Ground. Each period, two tickets to the upcoming Lauren Daigle concert at Ford Center on April 4th will be given away, and Oakland City University will be giving away two individual $12,000 scholarships to two high school juniors or seniors who register their name at

https://apply.oak.edu/register/faithnight_2024. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2548), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office. On Saturday, the Thunderbolts will have a rematch with the Bulls in Birmingham, puck drop at 7:05pm CT. Fans can watch Saturday's game on FloHockey with a paid subscription or can listen in for free on the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel. Fans can also watch Sunday's game at the Official Thunderbolts away game watch party at Parkway Pizza on 3911 Broadway Avenue on Evansville's West Side.

Coming Soon:

The Thunderbolts will host the Knoxville Ice Bears on Friday, February 2nd and Saturday, February 3rd. Friday the 2nd will be College Night, and Saturday the 3rd will be Wizard's Night. On College Night, there will be a winter hat giveaway for the first 500 fans in attendance, presented by Lyondellbasell. In addition, Oakland City University will be giving away another $12,000 scholarship to a high school junior or senior who registers their name at https://apply.oak.edu/register/faithnight_2024. On Wizard's Night, the Thunderbolts will be wearing specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game. In addition, specialty sweatshirts will be available for sale at the Thunderbolts merch stand.

Scouting the Opponent:

Birmingham Bulls:

Record: 21-6-5, 47 Points, T-1st Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Drake Glover (22 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Drake Glover (35 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Hayden Stewart (15-4-4, .933 Save %)

Thunderbolts 22-23 Record vs BHM: 4-5-1

The Bulls played a three-game set in Fayetteville this past weekend, losing the first two games but coming up victorious in the final game. Trailing the whole way on Friday, goals from MacGregor Sinclair and Drake Glover pulled the Bulls to within one goal twice, but they could not find the equalizing goal in a 4-2 loss. The Bulls led 2-0 on Saturday on goals from Matt Wiesner and Glover, but the Marksmen came back with two goals in the final 1:07 of the third period to force overtime, where the Bulls were defeated 3-2 in a heartbreaking loss. Despite allowing the opening goal on Sunday, second period goals from Jonathan Pace, Dillon Radin, and Carson Vance, along with a third period goal from Glover, led the Bulls to a 4-1 victory to close the weekend.

Call-up Report

- Colton Kalezic (Cincinnati Cyclones - ECHL)

- 22 GP, 1 G, 3 A, 4 P, 4 PIM

- Mike Ferraro (Savannah Ghost Pirates - ECHL)

- 9 GP, 1 G, 3 A, 4 P, 4 PIM

- Chays Ruddy (Orlando Solar Bears - ECHL)

- 2 GP, 0 G, 2 A, 2 P, 4 PIM

- Bair Gendunov (Tulsa Oilers - ECHL)

- 4 GP, 1 G, 0 A, 1 P, 4 PIM

- Scott Kirton (Maine Mariners - ECHL)

- 3 GP, 0 G, 0 A, 0 P, 2 PIM

Transactions:

Sat. 1/20: D Grayson Valente returned from call-up to Rapid City (ECHL)

Fri. 1/19: F Matt Dorsey, G Brendahn Brawley placed on 14-Day Injured Reserve

Fri. 1/19: F Brady Lynn signed to contract

Individual game tickets and group packages are on sale for this 2023-24 season. Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are also on sale. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from January 24, 2024

Thunderbolts Host Birmingham Bulls for Faith Night this Friday - Evansville Thunderbolts

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.