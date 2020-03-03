Thunderbolts Head to Huntsville this Weekend for Pair of Games

Evansville, Ind: After sweeping the Quad City Storm at home this past weekend, the Thunderbolts hit the road again, taking on the Huntsville Havoc on Friday and Saturday night.

Week In Review:

The Thunderbolts would win by a 5-3 score over Quad City on Friday night. Noah Corson opened the scoring late in the first period, and while down 2-1 in the second period, Demico Hannoun would tie the game back up. The Thunderbolts scored twice in the span of 10 seconds, a new franchise record, in the first minute of the third period, as both Tanner Butler and Mike Ferraro tallied their first professional goals. Braden Hellems would round out the scoring, picking up a goal in his third-straight game.

On Saturday's fight-filled contest, Evansville would take a 2-0 lead in the first period off goals by Zane Jones and Tyler Brower. Tied 2-2 in the third period, Corson would score to give Evansville a brief lead, before Quad City tied the game and forced overtime. The game would require a shootout, and Jones would score the winning goal, with Derek Sutliffe also scoring to win the game for Evansville, 4-3.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts are in Huntsville to take on the Havoc this Friday and Saturday night at the Von Braun Center. Both games are slated to begin at 7:00 pm CT. You can catch the action online on SPHL Live, or you can listen in for free on the Thunderbolts Radio Network; through EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel, or on the Official Thunderbolts Smartphone App.

Scouting the Opponent:

Huntsville Havoc:

Record: 26-14-4, 56 Points, 4th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Rob Darrar (17 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Rob Darrar/Shawn Bates (43 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Max Milosek (21-6-3, .924 Save %)

Thunderbolts 19-20 Record vs HSV: 3-1-0

The Havoc were in Birmingham this past Friday to take on the Bulls. Down 1-0 in the second period, Scott Trask and Nolan Kaiser would score goals to put Huntsville in front. However, the Bulls would later tie the game, and defeat Huntsville in overtime, 3-2. Returning home against Knoxville on Saturday, the only goal of the night would be a shorthanded third period goal for Shawn Bates, as the Havoc shut out Knoxville 1-0.

Call-up Report

Parker Gahagen (Toronto Marlies, AHL)

Gahagen played his first game with the Toronto Marlies on Saturday in Binghamton, a 5-4 loss to the Devils. Gahagen currently holds a 10-4-0 record in 15 games with ECHL Newfoundland, with a .939 save percentage.

Zachary Borsoi (Wichita Thunder, ECHL)

Borsoi has played 24 games in his stint with Wichita so far, with one goal and one assist. He also played 4 games with Adirondack this season before joining Evansville.

Connor Sanvido (Brampton Beast, ECHL)

Sanvido has played 14 games with Brampton, scoring one goal and two assists. He has played 19 ECHL games this season, 5 of them with Fort Wayne.

Seth Swenson (Atlanta Gladiators, ECHL)

Swenson currently is pointless in 3 games with Atlanta. He played one ECHL game earlier this season with the Norfolk Admirals, without any points.

Kenton Helgesen (Idaho Steelheads, ECHL)

Helgesen has played two games with Idaho, and currently has one assist.

Transactions:

Thu. 2/27: F Mike Ferraro signed to amateur tryout

Thu. 2/27: D Tyler Brower signed to standard contract

Tue. 3/03: F Jack Stang signed to amateur tryout

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fourth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

