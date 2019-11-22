Thunderbolts Head South to Macon for Two Games this Week

November 22, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release





Evansville, Ind - After handing the rival Peoria Rivermen their first loss of the season in a shootout, and getting a split of the weekend as a whole, the Thunderbolts prepare to hit the road for the first two of five road games in two weeks, this weekend in Macon against the Mayhem.

Week In Review:

Down 2-0 after the first period on Friday, the Thunderbolts played one of their best periods of the season, and arguable in franchise history. In the first minute, Taylor Makin would score by crashing the front of the net, making it 2-1. Just three minutes later, a rebound chance would lead to a goal by Austin Plevy to tie the game, and then the Thunderbolts would take a 3-2 lead, as Kenton Helgesen would score on a hard-angle shot, banking it off of Peoria goaltender Eric Levine and into the net. Peoria would tie the game in the third period and force overtime, which led to a shootout. In the shootout, Derek Sutliffe scored once, and Austin Plevy would score twice, as the Thunderbolts won the shootout in 6 rounds, winning the game 4-3. On Saturday, the Thunderbolts found themselves down 3-0 in the first period, starting another rally shortly thereafter. In the final minute of the first period, Helgesen would score once again on a shot from the point to make it 3-1, and then in the second period, Jacob Smith scored his first professional goal, a power play goal, to make it 3-2. The Thunderbolts nearly tied it in the third period, as Derek Sutliffe was denied by Jeremy Brodeur on a big net-front deflection, but Peoria would hold on to win, 3-2.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts take on the Macon Mayhem this weekend on Friday, at 6:30pm CT, and on Saturday, at 6:00pm CT. Both games are available to watch online on SPHL Live, or you can listen for free on the Thunderbolts Radio Network; through EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, the Thunderbolts on MixLr, or on the Official Thunderbolts Smartphone App. You can also catch Saturday's game at the Thunderbolts' official away game watch party, presented by Bud Light, at Bar Louie, on Evansville's East Side.

Scouting the Opponent:

- Macon Mayhem:

â¦ Record: 2-6-2, 6 Points, 9th Place

â¦ Leading Goal Scorer: Marcus Ortiz (6 Goals)

â¦ Leading Point Scorer: Stephen Pierog (9 Points)

â¦ Primary Goaltender: Kevin Entmaa (2-4-1, .927 Save %)

â¦ Thunderbolts 18-19 Record vs. MAC: 0-3-0

Down 1-0 on Friday against Knoxville, Stepan Timofeyev scored early to tie the game at 1-aside, before Knoxville ran away with three unanswered goals in the remainder of the first period to take a 4-1 lead. Led by goaltender Kevin Entmaa's efforts, the Mayhem attempted to rally back, as Timofeyev scored in the second period's opening minute to cut the deficit to 4-2. The deficit would then be cut to 4-3 early in the third period, on a power play goal from Marcus Ortiz, but Macon could not find the tying goal, losing 4-3. Taking on the Birmingham Bulls on Saturday night, the Mayhem again allowed the game's first goal, before tying it on a goal from Jimmy Soper. Kevin Entmaa made a big save on a penalty shot against Josh Harris, but the Bulls would build a 3-1 lead over the course of the next 20 minutes. Jarret Kup scored late in the second period to bring Macon back within one, and Marcus Ortiz scored to tie the game in the final 7 minutes of the third period. However, Birmingham would come back to score a power play goal only minutes later, then adding an empty net goal to win over Macon, 5-3, the 6th consecutive loss for the Mayhem.

Transactions:

11/12: G Braden Ostepchuk returned from call-up to Cincinnati (ECHL)

11/16: F Demico Hannoun released from 3-game tryout

11/18: F Demico Hannoun signed to standard contract

11/18: F Zane Jones placed on 30-day injured reserve

11/18: F Brendan Robbins placed on season ending injured reserve

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their third season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.