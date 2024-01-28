ThunderBolts Give Bulls All They Can Handle in 2-1 Loss

Pelham, Ala.: Missing several prolific players and playing a man short, the Thunderbolts put a real scare into the first-place Birmingham Bulls, nearly pulling off the weekend sweep but coming up just short in a 2-1 loss on Saturday in Pelham. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Friday, February 2nd against the Knoxville Ice Bears, puck drop at 7:00pm CT.

Only 2:10 into the game, Evansville grabbed an early 1-0 lead as Myles Abbate scored from Dmitri Yushkevich and Brendan Harrogate. Despite several good scoring chances, Evansville was unable to extend the lead, despite putting together a very solid effort at both ends of the ice, keeping Birmingham's chances heavily limited and taking the attack to the Bulls' end for several minutes at a time. The Bulls managed to tie the game on their 22nd shot of the night, as Nikita Kozyrev scored at 14:51 of the second period. The Thunderbolts controlled most of the play in the third period, however they caught a tough bounce late as Josh Harris scored with 3:02 remaining in regulation to give Birmingham the 2-1 lead, which stuck after one final effort with goaltender Ty Taylor pulled for a 6th attacker. Despite the loss, the Thunderbolts finished the month of January with a winning record of 5-3, the second consecutive month with a winning record.

Abbate scored Evansville's lone goal while Taylor finished with 27 saves on 29 shots faced. The Thunderbolts and Bulls meet again on Friday, February 9th at Ford Center.

