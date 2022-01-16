Thunderbolts Edged by Ice Bears in Knoxville

January 16, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Knoxville, Tn.: Despite yet another brilliant performance from Brian Billett and an early lead, the Thunderbolts were defeated by the Ice Bears in Knoxville on Sunday evening. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Friday, January 21st at 7:00pm CST as they host the Vermilion County Bobcats. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

Tanner Butler scored the opening goal for Evansville, set up by Austin Plevy at the 12:12 mark to give Evansville the early lead. The Ice Bears tied it up early in the second period, as J.B. Baker scored at 3:47. The second period was highlighted by Brian Billett, who made a plethora of great saves to keep the game tied. Evansville got into penalty trouble and paid for it in the third period as Jared Nash scored on the power play at 9:40 to give Knoxville their first lead of the game, supplemented by a lucky-bounce goal only 51 seconds late from Kasey Kulczycki to make it 3-1. Evansville was unable to respond, and 3-1 was the final score.

Butler scored the Thunderbolts' lone goal, while Billett finished with 27 saves on 30 shots. The Thunderbolts next face the Ice Bears on Friday, April 8th at Ford Center.

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.