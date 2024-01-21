Thunderbolts Edged 3-2 in Peoria

Peoria, Ill.: In a very close back-and-forth game from start to finish, penalties cost the Thunderbolts and put the game just out of reach, 3-2 Rivermen the final score on Sunday afternoon in Peoria. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Friday, January 26th against the Birmingham Bulls, puck drop at 7:00pm CT.

Matthew Hobbs opened the scoring in the first period for Evansville, on a rebound chance at 14:54 from Aiden Wagner and Brendan Harrogate. A pair of penalties in the second period resulted in a pair of Rivermen power play goals in the second period, both by Jordan Ernst at 12:59 and 19:38 to give the Rivermen a 2-1 lead going into the third period. At even strength, Evansville was at it's best, and tied the game up in the third period as Lincoln Hatten scored from Dmitri Yushkevich and Hobbs at 6:11 to make it a 2-2 game. Penalties would haunt Evansville once again however, as Dawson Baker put the Rivermen back in front by a 3-2 score at 11:31. Despite pulling Cole Ceci late, the Thunderbolts could not get the equalizing goal, falling in regulation time 3-2.

Hobbs finished with a goal and assist, and Hatten also scored one goal. In goal, Ceci finished with 32 saves on 35 shots faced. The Thunderbolts and Rivermen meet again on Friday, February 23rd at Peoria Civic Center.

