ThunderBolts Edged 2-1 in Season Opener by Havoc

October 21, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: In a very low-scoring yet high-intensity contest, the Thunderbolts and Huntsville Havoc battled it out through two scoreless periods, before the teams combined for three quick goals in the third period, with the Havoc coming up victorious by a 2-1 score at Ford Center on Saturday night. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Friday, November 3rd against the Macon Mayhem, puck drop at 7:00pm CT.

The first two periods saw zero goals and only a single penalty to the Thunderbolts, along with 12 shots-aside with goaltenders Brian Wilson and Hayden Lavigne stopping every shot. In the third period, it was Evansville striking first as Riley MacRae fired a shot off the glove of Wilson and into the net for his first professional goal to give Evansville a 1-0 lead from Bair Gendunov and Colton Kalezic at 8:25. The Havoc answered back at 9:57, as Eric Henderson scored off a scramble in the Evansville crease, confirmed via the SPHL's pilot video review system after some quick deliberation. Just over a minute later at 11:17, Jake Fuss put the Havoc in front, assisted by Henderson to make it 2-1 Havoc. Despite the Thunderbolts pulling Lavigne late for the extra attacker, Evansville was unable to tie the game, and the Havoc emerged victorious.

MacRae scored Evansville's lone goal, while Lavigne finished with 17 saves on 19 shots. The Thunderbolts and Havoc meet once again on November 11th, once again at Ford Center.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

