Thunderbolts Edged 2-1 in Overtime by Bulls

Pelham, Ala.: After a goaltending duel that only allowed one goal-aside through regulation, the Birmingham Bulls got the upper hand and dealt Evansville their first overtime loss of the season on Friday night at Pelham Civic Complex. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Tuesday, February 22nd at 10:00am CST as they host the Vermilion County Bobcats. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

Zane Jones opened the scoring in a tight first period, scoring on the power play from Brandon Lubin and Austin Plevy to give Evansville a 1-0 lead at the 16:30 mark. The Thunderbolts got into penalty trouble in the second period and paid for it as Scott Donahue tied the game for Birmingham on the power play at 13:20. After a scoreless third period that was highlighted by a Brian Billett penalty shot save on Bulls captain Mike Davis, the game required overtime. Outshooting Evansville in overtime 6-1, the Bulls finally cashed in as Colten Fletcher scored at 4:09 to win it for Birmingham. The Thunderbolts were the last team in the SPHL to lose a game in overtime or shootout this season, after Evansville won the first five consecutive games that went past 60 minutes.

Jones scored the lone goal for Evansville, while Brian Billett finished with 34 saves on 36 shots to help secure a standings point for the Thunderbolts. The Thunderbolts and Bulls next meet on Saturday, February 12th at Pelham Civic Complex.

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

