Thunderbolts Defeated 8-2 in Huntsville

January 14, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Huntsville, Ala.: Despite a rally from a 2-0 deficit in the first period, the Havoc ran away with the score, getting just about every break possible, defeating the Thunderbolts 8-2 in Huntsville on Saturday night. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Sunday, January 22nd against the Huntsville Havoc at 3:00pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.

A pair of goals from Rob Darrar in the first half of the first period gave the Havoc a 2-0 lead, before the Thunderbolts rallied to tie it back up. The first Thunderbolts goal was scored by Scott Kirton at 13:49, assisted by Hayden Hulton. Following up was Cameron Cook, scoring at 17:49 from Aaron Huffnagle. Unfortunately, the momentum did not carry over into the second period. The Havoc scored five times in the second period to build up a 7-2 lead. In the third period the Thunderbolts settled things down, only allowing one goal in the period and outshot the Havoc down the stretch, however that would be all for the Thunderbolts in the 8-2 defeat.

Kirton and Cook scored one goal each. Zane Steeves stopped 21 of 28 shots faced in goal, before being swapped for Sammy Bernard, who stopped 9 of 10 shots in relief. These two teams meet again on January 22nd at Ford Center.

Individual game tickets, season tickets and group packages are on sale for this 2022-23 season. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.