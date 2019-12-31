Thunderbolts Defeat Havoc in Shootout, 3-2

December 31, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release





Tonight, the Thunderbolts and Huntsville Havoc battled their way evenly through sixty minutes, and all the way to a shootout, where the Thunderbolts would again come up victorious, 3-2, in front of almost 3,700 fans. The Thunderbolts next home game will be this Friday, January 3rd, against the Knoxville Ice Bears at 7:15 pm CT. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Thunderbolts winter hat, presented by Lyondellbasell. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

All goals in regulation came in the first period, starting with Austin Plevy, scoring on the power play at the 6:58 mark, from Demico Hannoun and Brandon Lubin. The lead would get extended to 2-0, as Hannoun would send Hayden Hulton on a 2-on-1 rush, and Hulton would snipe a shot over the shoulder of goaltender Max Milosek at the 13:37 mark. Huntsville stormed back to tie, off of goals by Sy Nutkevich at 16:38 from Tyler Piacentini and Scott Trask, followed by a power play goal at 18:58 by Shawn Bates, from Rob Darrar. Although no more goals came in the next 40 minutes, the second period would see a scrap between Kenton Helgesen and Rob Darrar, following a big hit by Darrar on Derek Sutliffe. The game would go to a shootout, and John Schiavo would give Huntsville a brief lead, before Sutliffe tied it back up to conclude the first round. Jake Smith would score the winning goal in round three, and Braeden Ostepchuk would hold down the fort, as the Thunderbolts would win their 11th game of their last 13 to finish 2019.

Plevy, Hulton, and Smith finished with one goal each, while Hannoun tallied two assists. Ostepchuk made 28 saves in regulation, and 4 of 5 shootout attempts, for his 10th win of the season. The Thunderbolts and Huntsville Havoc next meet on Saturday, February 8th at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.