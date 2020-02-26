Thunderbolts Continue Homestand against Quad City Storm

Evansville, Ind: After picking up three out of four points this past weekend, the Thunderbolts continue their march to the playoffs as they host the Quad City Storm this Friday and Saturday night.

Week In Review:

The Thunderbolts hosted the Knoxville Ice Bears this past Friday night. After a scoreless first two periods, the Thunderbolts would take a 2-0 lead in the third period, thanks to goals from Braden Hellems and Demico Hannoun. Things would go wrong, however, as Knoxville scored twice in the final five minutes of regulation to tie the game, and the Ice Bears would win the game by a 3-2 score in the ensuing overtime period. Following a day off on Saturday, the Thunderbolts hosted the Birmingham Bulls on Sunday night. Braden Hellems would once again give Evansville the first goal, in the first period of play. In the second period, the Bulls would tie the game. Only 26 seconds later, however, Seth Swenson would score to give Evansville their second lead. The Thunderbolts would then score another three goals over a span of 9 minutes and 17 seconds, starting with a power play goal by Brandon Lubin late in the second period, and early third period tallies from Swenson and Derek Sutliffe. Evansville would go on to win the game by a 5-2 score.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts host the Quad City Storm this Friday and Saturday night, both games beginning at 7:15 pm CT. Tickets for Friday night's game are on sale for buy one, get one free, when ordered online using the promo code "LEAP". Saturday will be Dog's Night Out as well as Paw Patrol Nickelodeon Night. For 5 dollars extra, you can bring your dog to the game, and fans can bid on the specialty Paw Patrol jerseys that the Thunderbolts will be wearing during Saturday's game.

Scouting the Opponent:

Quad City Storm:

Record: 15-18-6, 36 Points, 7th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Stephen Gaul (12 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Ricky Kramer (27 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Peter di Salvo (9-12-2, .929 Save %)

Thunderbolts 19-20 Record vs QCS: 5-2-1

The Quad City Storm had this most recent weekend off, with no games whatsoever. Two weekends ago, the Storm hosted the Fayetteville Marksmen for a trio of games. On Friday the 14th, Connor Fries and Dakota Klecha would give Quad City a 2-0 lead in the second period, before the Marksmen tied the game later in the period. Still tied 2-2, the Marksmen would score in the final minute of regulation, adding an empty net goal moments later to win over the Storm, 4-2. On Saturday the 15th, Gregg Burrmaster gave Quad City an early 1-0 lead. Down 2-1 in the third period, the Storm would rally to win 4-2 thanks to goals from Kristaps Nimanis, Kyle Moore, and Stephen Gaul. On Sunday the 16th, Vincent Beaudry would score the lone goal in a 3-1 loss that got very physical towards the end. Moore would be given a four-game suspension, which starts this weekend in Evansville, and head coach Dave Pszenyczny will not be behind the bench this Friday while he serves a one-game suspension.

Call-up Report

Parker Gahagen (Toronto Marlies, AHL)

Gahagen was called up once again to the Toronto Marlies on Monday. Gahagen currently holds a 10-4-0 record in 15 games with ECHL Newfoundland, with a .939 save percentage.

Zachary Borsoi (Wichita Thunder, ECHL)

Borsoi has played 23 games in his stint with Wichita so far, with one goal and one assist. He also played 4 games with Adirondack this season, before joining Evansville.

Connor Sanvido (Brampton Beast, ECHL)

Sanvido has played 13 games with Brampton, scoring one goal and one assist. He has played 18 ECHL games this season, 5 of them with Fort Wayne.

Seth Swenson (Atlanta Gladiators, ECHL)

Swenson was called up the ECHL for the second time this season Monday. He played one ECHL game earlier this season with the Norfolk Admirals, without any points.

Kenton Helgesen (Idaho Steelheads, ECHL)

Helgesen was called up to Idaho on Tuesday, February 25th, and awaits the Steelheads' next game to make his debut.

Transactions:

Sat. 2/22: F Darius Davidson released from three-game tryout

Mon. 2/24: F Seth Swenson called up to the ECHL Atlanta Gladiators

Tue. 2/25: F Kenton Helgesen called up to the ECHL Idaho Steelheads

Wed. 2/26: F Sam Williams signed to standard contract

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fourth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

