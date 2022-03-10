Thunderbolts Continue Home Stretch against Birmingham, Macon

Evansville, In.: Following a win in Vermilion County and pair of losses against the Storm, the Thunderbolts continue their homestand with a pair of games against Birmingham this Friday and Saturday and against Macon on Wednesday.

Week In Review:

Josh Adkins made Thunderbolts history on Friday, scoring a game-winning goal for the third straight game, which at the time gave Evansville a 1-0 lead late in the first period against the Bobcats. Cameron Cook padded the lead to 2-0 in the second period and the defense did the rest of the work, with Brian Billett stopping all 26 shots faced for his 4th shutout of the season. The win also marked the 100th win in Thunderbolts franchise history. The following night in Quad City did not go so well, as Austin Plevy scored the lone goal in a 4-1 loss on Saturday, followed up with a 5-1 loss to Quad City on Sunday afternoon with Coy Prevost scoring the lone goal.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts host the Birmingham Bulls this Friday and Saturday, both games beginning at 7:00pm CST. The homestand continues as the Thunderbolts host the Macon Mayhem next Wednesday, March 16th at 7:00pm CST. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or get tickets at the Ford Center Ticket Office.

Scouting the Opponent:

Birmingham Bulls:

Record: 13-27-4, 30 Points, 9th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Carson Rose (16 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Carson Rose (29 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Hayden Stewart (8-13-1, .907 Save %)

Thunderbolts 21-22 Record vs BHM: 3-1-1

The Bulls suffered a 4-1 loss at home to Pensacola last Friday night, with Aaron Huffnagle scoring the lone Bulls goal late in regulation to avoid a shutout. With 4 goals against on 28 shots, Hayden Stewart was swapped out with Austin Lotz the following night against Knoxville, however the result was a similar 4-1 loss to the Ice Bears. Carson Rose scored Birmingham's lone goal. Birmingham hosts the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs this Thursday evening before traveling to Evansville on Friday.

Macon Mayhem:

Record: 8-31-3, 19 Points, 10th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Scott Coash (13 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Devin Brink/Curtis Hansen (25 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Michael Stiliadis (4-20-3, .867 Save %)

Thunderbolts 21-22 Record vs MAC: 1-1-0

The Mayhem suffered an 8-2 loss to Pensacola last Thursday, with Caleb Cameron and Michael Snow scoring Macon's goals. Michael Stiliadis stopped 27 of 33 shots before being swapped with Gregg Hussey, who stopped 8 of 10 shots in relief. Macon bounced back with a 3-2 win against Fayetteville on Friday, with goals from Devin Brink, Brendan Hussey and Scott Coash, and a 23-save performance from Hussey in net. Fayetteville answered back, defeating Macon 4-1 on Saturday, as Brink scored the lone goal for Macon. The Mayhem play at Fayetteville this Friday and Saturday before traveling to Evansville on Wednesday.

Call-up Report

- Cooper Jones (Idaho Steelheads - ECHL)

- Games Played: 32 (1 with Jacksonville IceMen, 31 with Idaho)

- 0 Goals, 2 Assist, 2 Point, 4 PIM

- Cole Stallard (Iowa Heartlanders - ECHL)

- Games Played: 45

- 10 Goals, 11 Assists, 21 Points, 61 PIM

Transactions:

Thur. 3/10: Charles Barber, Zane Jones, Tyson Kirkby placed on team suspension

Wed. 3/9: Evan Moyse claimed off waivers from Knoxville

Wed. 3/9: Ryan Edquist placed on waivers

Tue. 3/8: Scott Kirton returned from loan to Newfoundland (ECHL)

Sun. 3/6: Vincenzo Renda acquired from Fayetteville in exchange for future considerations

Sun. 3/6: Brett Magee placed on waivers

Sat. 3/5: Brett Radford traded to Vermilion County in exchange for the rights to Anthony Collins

Sat. 3/5: Brennan Feasey signed to standard contract

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

