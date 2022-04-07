Thunderbolts Conclude Regular Season this Weekend

Evansville, In.: Following a 3-game weekend on the road in Birmingham and Pensacola, the Thunderbolts finish up the 2021-22 regular season this weekend with a pair of home games against Vermilion County and Knoxville and a single road game in Knoxville before beginning the President's Cup Playoffs next week.

Week In Review:

In a low-scoring contest in Birmingham on Thursday, the Thunderbolts fell 2-1 with a last-minute Bulls goal proving to be the game-winner. Josh Adkins scored the lone goal of the night for Evansville. Brennan Feasey's two goals and assist led the Thunderbolts to a 4-1 victory in Pensacola on Friday, with Connor Chatham and Derek Osik adding a goal and assist each. The Thunderbolts fell 4-2 to the Ice Flyers in Saturday's rematch, with Scott Kirton scoring twice. In goal for all three games was rookie goaltender Chris Janzen, who went 1-2 with a .913 save percentage, including a 31-for-32 save performance in the Friday victory.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts host the Vermilion County Bobcats on Thursday and Knoxville Ice Bears on Friday, both games starting at 7:00pm CT. For tickets, call (812) 422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office. The Thunderbolts wrap up the regular season this Saturday in Knoxville, starting at 6:35pm CT. Saturday's game can viewed online on SPHL TV with a paid subscription through HockeyTV, or can be listened to for free on the Thunderbolts Radio Network; via the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel or at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com/fan-center/listen . The SPHL President's Cup Playoffs will begin next week, with Evansville's opponent and schedule to be determined at this weekend's conclusion. The Thunderbolts will play on the road for the first game as soon as mid-week, and host the second game of the best-of-three series at Swonder Ice Arena on either Friday the 15th or Saturday the 16th at 7:00pm CT. A third game, if necessary, will be on the road.

Scouting the Opponent:

Vermilion County Bobcats:

Record: 5-44-5, 15 Points, 11th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Houston Wilson (9 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Brett Radford (18 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Mac Berglove (0-3-0, .753 Save %)

Thunderbolts 21-22 Record vs VCB: 9-0-0

The Bobcats were shut out 3-0 by the Storm on Friday night, with Ben Churchfield keeping it close with 25 saves on 27 shots. On Saturday, the Bobcats were routed 10-3 in Peoria, with Dylan Rauh, Davis Kirkendall and Dominick Horvath scoring for Vermilion County.

Knoxville Ice Bears:

Record: 40-10-4, 84 Points, 1st Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Dean Balsamo (26 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Anthony McVeigh (58 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Kristian Stead (17-2-1, .922 Save %)

Thunderbolts 21-22 Record vs KNX: 0-2-0

The Ice Bears were defeated 3-2 in Roanoke on Friday night, despite Andrew Bellant scoring the opening goal and Anthony McVeigh cutting the deficit to one in the third period. Knoxville got revenge on Saturday, defeating Roanoke 7-4 with goals from Bellant and Jared Nash in the first period, Steven Leonard in the second period, and McVeigh, Jason Price, Tanner Salsberry and Stepan Timofeyev in the third period.

Call-up Report

- Cole Stallard (Iowa Heartlanders - ECHL)

- Games Played: 57

- 12 Goals, 12 Assists, 24 Points, 69 PIM

Transactions:

Wed. 4/6: Dillon Hill placed on 21-Day Injured Reserve

Wed. 4/6: Matthew Hobbs signed to contract

Mon. 4/4: Tanner Butler returned from call up to ECHL Indy

Mon. 4/4: Vincenzo Renda, Evan Moyse placed on waivers

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

