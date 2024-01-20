ThunderBolts Come Up Just Short in 2-1 Loss to Rivermen

Evansville, In.: Despite outshooting the Rivermen 39 to 26 and playing an excellent defensive game, the Thunderbolts were only able to pick up a single goal in a close 2-1 loss to the Rivermen at Ford Center on Saturday night. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Friday, January 26th against the Birmingham Bulls, puck drop at 7:00pm CT.

Peoria grabbed the first lead of the game at 12:35 of the first period as Jordan Ernst scored on a power play with a shot that banked in off the far post. Evansville tied the game at 12:21 of the second period as Brady Lynn scored on an Evansville power play from Myles Abbate and Mark Zhukov, the goal being Lynn's first professional goal in his professional debut. The Rivermen were able to score once again on the power play in the third period and regain the lead as Cale List scored at 8:09. Despite a late push by Evansville that at one point had them on a 6-on-3-man advantage with Ceci pulled, the Thunderbolts were unable to find the tying goal, ending their win streak at 4 wins. Lynn scored Evansville's goal on the night, while Cole Ceci stopped 26 of 28 shots faced. The Thunderbolts and Rivermen meet again on Sunday, January 21st at Peoria Civic Center.

