Thunderbolts Come Back to Earn Point in Shootout Loss

Huntsville, Ala: Thanks to a late third period comeback, the Thunderbolts earned a point by rallying from two goals down to force overtime and a shootout, where they would lose 5-4 in Huntsville on Friday night. The Thunderbolts return home to face the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Saturday, March 14th. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a set of collectable Thunderbolts trading cards, presented by Lyondellbasell. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

Braedyn Asselstine's first professional goal would open the scoring, unassisted at 8:41 of the first period. Huntsville would tie the score later in the period and take a 2-1 lead in the second period. In the third period, Huntsville would extend the lead to 3-1 on a shorthanded breakaway goal. Tanner Butler would convert on the power play moments later at 8:30 to cut the lead back to 3-2. However, Huntsville would respond just as quickly, only 14 seconds later, to regain a two-goal lead, 4-2.

Evansville would come through in the final six minutes of regulation to force overtime and gain a crucial standings point, on goals by Derek Sutliffe at 14:27 and Matthew Barnaby at 18:23. Sutliffe's goal was scored on the power play from Austin Plevy and Demico Hannoun. Barnaby's goal was scored right as Brian Billett had gone to the bench for an extra skater, assisted by Noah Corson. After a scoreless overtime, the game would require a shootout, as Huntsville would score three times to take the win, 5-4.

Barnaby, Butler, Asselstine and Sutliffe each picked up a goal, while Corson finished with two assists. Billett finished with 42 saves on 46 shots. The Thunderbolts play Huntsville again on Saturday night at the Von Braun Center.

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fourth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

