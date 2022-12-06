Thunderbolts Battle Hard in Loss to Havoc

Huntsville, Ala.: Despite playing their fourth game in only five days against a Havoc team who only played one game in the same span, the Thunderbolts battled hard and kept things close with a strong effort in their 3-0 loss in Huntsville on Tuesday night. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Saturday, December 10th against the Vermilion County Bobcats at 7:00pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.

The Havoc struck first at 10:46 of the first period, as Tyler Piacentini made it 1-0 Huntsville off a net-front rush that bounced off a body and over Zane Steeves. Evansville nearly tied the game on the power play early in the second period, but a good chance ended up hitting the crossbar. Later in the second period, Rob Darrar scored to make it 2-0 Havoc at 14:08, again a tough-bounce goal on a shot that was partially blocked and deflected past Steeves. Piacentini added another goal in the empty net as the Thunderbolts pulled Steeves for one last attack, making it 3-0 with 1:26 remaining in the third period.

Steeves stopped 27 of 29 shots faced in net. These two teams meet again on December 23rd at the Von Braun Center.

Individual game tickets, season tickets and group packages are on sale for this 2022-23 season. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

