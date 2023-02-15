Thunderbolts Announce Schedule Changes

Evansville, In.: The Evansville Thunderbolts, in conjunction with the Southern Professional Hockey League, announce changes to several remaining games of the 2022-23 season schedule, with one home game date change and three road game date changes, due to the cessation of operations of the Vermilion County Bobcats. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Saturday, February 25th against the Peoria Rivermen at 7:00pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.

The only home game date change involves the game scheduled for Sunday, February 26th, originally to be played against Quad City, that will now be on Sunday, March 5th against the Peoria Rivermen. The remaining home game changes are in opponent only, with the same dates and 7:00pm CT start times, beginning with the home games on March 10th and 11th originally to be played against Vermilion County that will now be against the Macon Mayhem. The Thursday, March 16th home game originally against Knoxville will now feature the Huntsville Havoc as the opponent. The home game on Saturday, April 1st against Vermilion County will now be against the Knoxville Ice Bears.

Several road game changes have also been made, with the remaining road games at Vermilion County this Friday the 17th, Saturday the 18th, and Friday, March 31st being replaced with games at Peoria on Sunday, March 12th at 3:15pm CT, Birmingham on Thursday, March 30th at 7:00pm CT, and Birmingham on Saturday, April 8th at 7:00pm CT.

