Thunderbolts Announce Round 1 Playoff Information and Roster
April 12, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release
Evansville, Ind: Evansville Thunderbolts playoff roster is set and the team will be playing the Huntsville Havoc for the first round of the SPHL's 2022 President's Cup Playoffs. The 3 game series schedule is as follows:
Game 1 Thursday, April 14th at Huntsville 7:00pm
Game 2 Saturday, April 16th at Evansville 7:00pm Swonder Ice Arena
Game 3 Sunday, April 17th at Huntsville 7:00pm If Necessary
Doors for the game will open at 5:45pm for Thunderbolt Season Ticket Holders, with doors at 6:15pm for the General Public. Seating is limited at Swonder so the organization is encouraging fans to order their tickets in advance to guarantee entry.
Tickets will be $20/Adult, $10/Youth each and can be purchased a number of different ways:
Order Link: https://bit.ly/BoltsPOG0416
Call: 812-422-BOLT
Day of Game Walk Up: Swonder Ice Arena Box Office beginning at 3pm
Evansville Thunderbolts 2022 Playoff Roster
Forwards
8 - Coy Prevost (Pree-voh)
9 - Austin Plevy (Pleh-Vee)
11 - Mike Ferraro
12 - Scott Kirton (Same as "Curtain")
16 - Josh Adkins
17 - Matthew Hobbs
18 - Derek Osik (Oh-sick)
19 - Brennan Feasey (Fee-zee)
21 - Cameron Cook
22 - Hayden Hulton (Hole-tin)
84 - Connor Chatham
Defense
2 - Cooper Jones
4 - Mike Pellegrini (Pell-ah-green-E)
5 - Brandon Lubin (Loo-bin)
6 - Timothy Faulkner
10 - TJ Dockery
24 - Tanner Butler
44 - Cory Dunn
Goaltenders
1 - Chris Janzen
35 - Matt Williams
