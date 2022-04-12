NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Thunderbolts Announce Round 1 Playoff Information and Roster

April 12, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release


Evansville, Ind: Evansville Thunderbolts playoff roster is set and the team will be playing the Huntsville Havoc for the first round of the SPHL's 2022 President's Cup Playoffs. The 3 game series schedule is as follows:

Game 1 Thursday, April 14th at Huntsville 7:00pm

Game 2 Saturday, April 16th at Evansville 7:00pm Swonder Ice Arena

Game 3 Sunday, April 17th at Huntsville 7:00pm If Necessary

Doors for the game will open at 5:45pm for Thunderbolt Season Ticket Holders, with doors at 6:15pm for the General Public. Seating is limited at Swonder so the organization is encouraging fans to order their tickets in advance to guarantee entry.

Tickets will be $20/Adult, $10/Youth each and can be purchased a number of different ways:

Order Link: https://bit.ly/BoltsPOG0416

Call: 812-422-BOLT

Day of Game Walk Up: Swonder Ice Arena Box Office beginning at 3pm

Evansville Thunderbolts 2022 Playoff Roster

Forwards

8 - Coy Prevost (Pree-voh)

9 - Austin Plevy (Pleh-Vee)

11 - Mike Ferraro

12 - Scott Kirton (Same as "Curtain")

16 - Josh Adkins

17 - Matthew Hobbs

18 - Derek Osik (Oh-sick)

19 - Brennan Feasey (Fee-zee)

21 - Cameron Cook

22 - Hayden Hulton (Hole-tin)

84 - Connor Chatham

Defense

2 - Cooper Jones

4 - Mike Pellegrini (Pell-ah-green-E)

5 - Brandon Lubin (Loo-bin)

6 - Timothy Faulkner

10 - TJ Dockery

24 - Tanner Butler

44 - Cory Dunn

Goaltenders

1 - Chris Janzen

35 - Matt Williams

Check out the Evansville Thunderbolts Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...

Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2022


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central