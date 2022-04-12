Thunderbolts Announce Round 1 Playoff Information and Roster

Evansville, Ind: Evansville Thunderbolts playoff roster is set and the team will be playing the Huntsville Havoc for the first round of the SPHL's 2022 President's Cup Playoffs. The 3 game series schedule is as follows:

Game 1 Thursday, April 14th at Huntsville 7:00pm

Game 2 Saturday, April 16th at Evansville 7:00pm Swonder Ice Arena

Game 3 Sunday, April 17th at Huntsville 7:00pm If Necessary

Doors for the game will open at 5:45pm for Thunderbolt Season Ticket Holders, with doors at 6:15pm for the General Public. Seating is limited at Swonder so the organization is encouraging fans to order their tickets in advance to guarantee entry.

Tickets will be $20/Adult, $10/Youth each and can be purchased a number of different ways:

Order Link: https://bit.ly/BoltsPOG0416

Call: 812-422-BOLT

Day of Game Walk Up: Swonder Ice Arena Box Office beginning at 3pm

Evansville Thunderbolts 2022 Playoff Roster

Forwards

8 - Coy Prevost (Pree-voh)

9 - Austin Plevy (Pleh-Vee)

11 - Mike Ferraro

12 - Scott Kirton (Same as "Curtain")

16 - Josh Adkins

17 - Matthew Hobbs

18 - Derek Osik (Oh-sick)

19 - Brennan Feasey (Fee-zee)

21 - Cameron Cook

22 - Hayden Hulton (Hole-tin)

84 - Connor Chatham

Defense

2 - Cooper Jones

4 - Mike Pellegrini (Pell-ah-green-E)

5 - Brandon Lubin (Loo-bin)

6 - Timothy Faulkner

10 - TJ Dockery

24 - Tanner Butler

44 - Cory Dunn

Goaltenders

1 - Chris Janzen

35 - Matt Williams

