Thunderbolts Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Roster

Evansville, In.: The Evansville Thunderbolts and Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes are pleased to announce the roster for this year's training camp, leading up to the 2023-24 Thunderbolts season which begins on Saturday, October 21st at Ford Center as they host the Huntsville Havoc.

Returning players to this year's camp include forwards Kenny Britton, Mathieu Cloutier, Matt Dorsey, and Brett Radford, along with defenseman Egor Kostiukov, who played for the Thunderbolts in 2021-22. This year's training camp roster also includes several familiar players who the Thunderbolts have faced in the past as opponents, including Tommy Stang (Quad City, Pensacola), Gianni Vitali (Vermilion County, Huntsville, Quad City), and Sean Kuhn (Pensacola, Vermilion County, Quad City). In addition, several veteran players from Europe will compete in camp, including Swedish defenseman Filip Lundqvist, Norwegian defenseman Jonatan Wik, Canadian defenseman Grayson Valente, who played the past two seasons in Slovakia and Belgium, and Canadian goaltender Hayden Lavigne, who played last season in England.

Full Roster:

Forwards: Chiwetin Blacksmith, Kenny Britton, Mathieu Cloutier, Matt Dorsey, Brett Radford, Tommy Stang, George Thurston, Tyler Vanuden, Gianni Vitali, Aiden Wagner, Noah Williams

Defense: Hayden Ford, Egor Kostiukov, Filip Lundqvist, Cam Shorrock, Jackson Siemens, Grayson Valente, Jonatan Wik

Goaltenders: Hayden Lavigne, Sean Kuhn

