Thunderbolts Aim to Extend Winning Streak Through Star Wars Night

January 17, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: Now on a 4-game win streak and only a single point out of 6th place, the Thunderbolts look to keep their momentum going as they prepare to host the Peoria Rivermen for Star Wars Night this Saturday, January 20th at Ford Center, presented by Joe Beard and Sons.

Week In Review:

In Knoxville for a pair of games this past weekend, the Thunderbolts began with a 2-1 comeback victory on Friday night, with Vadim Vasjonkin scoring to tie the game for Evansville in the third period before goals from Brendan Harrogate and Myles Abbate in a shootout led Evansville to the win, with Cole Ceci stopping 28 of 29 shots in regulation and overtime as well as all 4 Knoxville shootout attempts. Goals were plentiful in Saturday night's rematch as the Thunderbolts outlasted the Ice Bears 6-4 to gain the weekend sweep. Vasjonkin, Benjamin Lindberg, Aiden Wagner and Nick Prestia scored one goal each in the first period, Michael Douglas in the second period, and Lincoln Hatten into the empty Knoxville net late in the third period to seal the victory.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts will host the Peoria Rivermen this Saturday for Star Wars Night presented by Joe Beard and Sons, beginning at 7:00pm CT. In one of the most anticipated home game promotions of the season, the Thunderbolts will again be wearing specialty Star Wars-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2548), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office. On Sunday afternoon, the Thunderbolts will have a rematch with the Rivermen in Peoria, puck drop at 3:15pm CT. Fans can watch Sunday's game on FloHockey with a paid subscription or can listen in for free on the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel. Fans can also watch Sunday's game at the Official Thunderbolts away game watch party at Parkway Pizza on 3911 Broadway Avenue on Evansville's West Side.

Coming Soon:

The Thunderbolts will host the Birmingham Bulls on Friday, January 26th for Faith Night presented by Oakland City University, beginning at 7:00pm CT. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a special edition Oakland City x Thunderbolts puck. The night will feature a pre-game and post-game concert by Level Ground. Each period, two tickets to the upcoming Lauren Daigle concert at Ford Center on April 4th will be given away, and Oakland City University will be giving away two individual $12,000 scholarships to two high school juniors or seniors who register their name at https://apply.oak.edu/register/faithnight_2024

Scouting the Opponent:

Peoria Rivermen:

Record: 18-8-4, 40 Points, 3rd Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Alec Baer (17 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Alec Baer (35 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Nick Latinovich (12-4-2, .896 Save %)

Thunderbolts 23-24 Record vs PEO: 3-4-1

The Rivermen hosted the Huntsville Havoc for a three-game set this past weekend at Peoria Civic Center, starting on Friday night. Peoria held three separate one-goal leads, one in each period off goals from Tristan Trudel, Alec Hagaman and Alec Baer, however the Havoc responded each time to tie the game and force overtime, where they came up victorious over Peoria 4-3. Saturday night was the roughest of the three games, with 189 combined penalty minutes and five suspensions handed out afterward, two to Peoria and three to Huntsville. Peoria managed to defeat Huntsville 5-2 with a four-goal first period with goals from Trudel, Brennan Blaszczak, Braydon Barker and Cale List, along with Chase Spencer in the third period to put the game out of reach. The Havoc won Sunday's finale, scoring the winning goal with just under five minutes remaining in regulation. Peoria's two goals in the game came from Cayden Cahill and Baer, both of which had nullified 1-goal Havoc leads earlier in the game, before their third comeback attempt failed.

Call-up Report

- Colton Kalezic (Cincinnati Cyclones - ECHL)

- 20 GP, 1 G, 3 A, 4 P, 2 PIM

- Mike Ferraro (Savannah Ghost Pirates - ECHL)

- 7 GP, 1 G, 3 A, 4 P, 2 PIM

- Chays Ruddy (Orlando Solar Bears - ECHL)

- 2 GP, 0 G, 2 A, 2 P, 4 PIM

- Grayson Valente (Rapid City Rush - ECHL)

- 4 GP, 0 G, 0 A, 0 P, 4 PIM

- Bair Gendunov (Tulsa Oilers - ECHL)

- 3 GP, 1 G, 0 A, 1 P, 2 PIM

- Scott Kirton (Maine Mariners - ECHL)

- 3 GP, 0 G, 0 A, 0 P, 2 PIM

Transactions:

Tue. 1/16: G Brendahn Brawley signed to contract

Thur. 1/11: F Scott Kirton called up to ECHL Maine

Thur. 1/11: F Aiden Wagner activated from Injured Reserve

Wed. 1/10: D Michael Douglas signed to contract

Wed. 1/10: F Bair Gendunov called up to ECHL Tulsa

Individual game tickets and group packages are on sale for this 2023-24 season. Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are also on sale. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from January 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.