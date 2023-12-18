Thunderbolts Aim to Continue Win Streak on the Road

Evansville, In.: Having now won four consecutive home games and five of their last seven games overall, the Thunderbolts now look to take their success on the road as they travel to Peoria this upcoming weekend for a pair of games to kick off a five-game stint on the road. The Thunderbolts return to Ford Center on Sunday, December 31st to host the Macon Mayhem for New Year's Eve.

Week In Review:

On Friday night against the Havoc, the Thunderbolts scored only 15 seconds into the game to take the first lead on a goal from Brendan Harrogate, before Scott Kirton made it a 2-0 game in the final minute of the period. Up 2-1 going into the third period, the Thunderbolts pulled away with goals from Matt Dorsey, Tommy Stang and Mike Ferraro to stamp their 5-1 victory over Huntsville. Evansville again took a 2-0 lead on Saturday against Peoria, as Nick Prestia and Myles Abbate scored in the second period, before the Rivermen came back to tie the game early in the third period. A 3-2 lead off a goal from Stang was cancelled out as the Rivermen again answered shortly afterward, however a late power play from Bair Gendunov with 3:20 remaining proved to be the decisive moment in Evansville's 4-3 win. Cole Ceci was stellar once again in goal for Evansville, picking up both wins by stopping 28 of 29 shots on Friday and 32 of 35 on Saturday.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts will be in Peoria this Friday and Saturday night to take on the Rivermen, both games at Peoria Civic Center beginning at 7:15pm CT. Fans can watch both games on FloHockey with a paid subscription or can listen in for free on the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel. Fans can also watch both games at the Official Thunderbolts away game watch party at Parkway Pizza on 3911 Broadway Avenue on Evansville's West Side.

Coming Soon:

Following five games on the road starting this weekend, the Thunderbolts will return home to host the biggest New Year's Eve party in Evansville as they host the Macon Mayhem on Sunday, December 31st, featuring a postgame jersey auction, followed by a fireworks show inside Ford Center. Opening face-off will be set for 7:00pm CT. For a limited time, fans can purchase a special package of (4) tickets and $40 worth of food vouchers for only $80, offer valid until Saturday, December 23rd at 10:00pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2548), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.

Scouting the Opponent:

Peoria Rivermen:

Record: 11-6-1, 23 Points, 3rd Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Alec Hagaman (9 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Joseph Widmar (22 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Nick Latinovich (6-4-1, .890 Save %)

Thunderbolts 23-24 Record vs PEO: 2-4

