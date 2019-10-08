Thunderbolts Add to Already Packed "Giveaway Night" Schedule
October 8, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release
The Evansville Thunderbolts Professional Hockey Team of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) have added to an already packed schedule of "giveaway nights" by teaming up with one of the franchise's two Zamboni sponsors, Rideout's Transmission, to give fans a very special keepsake.
On February 21, the first one thousand fans to enter the Ford Center for that night's game against the Knoxville Ice Bears will receive a replica of the same Rideout's Transmission Zamboni, which patrols the ice in between periods.
Here's the of Thunderbolts "giveaway nights" schedule for the upcoming season.
October 19 - vs. Birmingham - Thundersticks Giveaway sponsored by Old National Bank
October 29 - vs. Peoria - Thunderbolts Bucket Giveaway sponsored by Berry Global
November 15 - vs. Peoria - Free Public Skate Pass Giveaway sponsored Swonder Ice Arena
December 13 - vs. Peoria - Youth Jersey Giveaway sponsored by Old National Bank
December 31 - vs. Huntsville - 2020 Calender Giveaway
January 3 - vs. Knoxville - Winter Team Hat Giveaway sponsored by LyondellBasell
February 21 - vs. Knoxville - Mini Zamboni Giveaway sponsored by Rideout's Transmission
March 14 - vs. Pensacola - Player Trading Card Giveaway sponsored by LyondellBasell
More "Giveaway Nights" will be added as the season progresses.
Individual game tickets as well as great deals on both season and group tickets are available by calling 812-422-BOLT or visiting the Ford Center ticket office.
