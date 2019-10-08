Thunderbolts Add to Already Packed "Giveaway Night" Schedule

October 8, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release





The Evansville Thunderbolts Professional Hockey Team of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) have added to an already packed schedule of "giveaway nights" by teaming up with one of the franchise's two Zamboni sponsors, Rideout's Transmission, to give fans a very special keepsake.

On February 21, the first one thousand fans to enter the Ford Center for that night's game against the Knoxville Ice Bears will receive a replica of the same Rideout's Transmission Zamboni, which patrols the ice in between periods.

Here's the of Thunderbolts "giveaway nights" schedule for the upcoming season.

October 19 - vs. Birmingham - Thundersticks Giveaway sponsored by Old National Bank

October 29 - vs. Peoria - Thunderbolts Bucket Giveaway sponsored by Berry Global

November 15 - vs. Peoria - Free Public Skate Pass Giveaway sponsored Swonder Ice Arena

December 13 - vs. Peoria - Youth Jersey Giveaway sponsored by Old National Bank

December 31 - vs. Huntsville - 2020 Calender Giveaway

January 3 - vs. Knoxville - Winter Team Hat Giveaway sponsored by LyondellBasell

February 21 - vs. Knoxville - Mini Zamboni Giveaway sponsored by Rideout's Transmission

March 14 - vs. Pensacola - Player Trading Card Giveaway sponsored by LyondellBasell

More "Giveaway Nights" will be added as the season progresses.

Individual game tickets as well as great deals on both season and group tickets are available by calling 812-422-BOLT or visiting the Ford Center ticket office.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from October 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.