Thunderbolts Acquire Dzahkov, Sign Barnaby

Evansville, Ind: Evansville Thunderbolts head coach Jeff Bes announced today the acquisition of forward Stanislav Dzahkov from the Knoxville Ice Bears in exchange for future considerations, and yesterday, announcing the signing of forward Matthew Barnaby.

Dzahkov, native of Moscow, Russia, is in his third season of professional hockey. Dzahkov is well familiar with the North American variant of the game, first playing junior hockey in the United States in the USHL with Fargo and in the NAHL with Bismarck from 2011-14. Following his junior career, Dzahkov played four years of college hockey with Niagara University between 2014-2018. At the conclusion of his college career, the 6-foot-2, 209-pound forward turned pro with the Quad City Mallards of the ECHL for 5 games at the tail end of 2017-18, scoring 3 goals and adding an assist. He would start the 2018-19 season with the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits, but went pointless through 5 games and was released, landing in Knoxville. With the Ice Bears, Dzahkov scored 11 goals and 31 points in 33 games, earning additional ECHL callups with Norfolk, where he played two games, and Utah, where he picked up an assist in 10 games played. Dzahkov had no points in two games to start this season with Knoxville.

Barnaby, born in Buffalo, N.Y., comes to Evansville following a year in the USHL, splitting the 2018-19 season with the Chicago Steel and Youngstown Phantoms. In 53 combined USHL games, the 6-foot-2, 170-pound forward scored 10 goals and 29 points. Prior to his time in the USHL and the CCHL with the Pembroke Lumber Kings, Barnaby played a year of high school hockey at the prestigious Avon Old Farms School in Central Connecticut, where several NHL stars developed their talent.

The Thunderbolts are competing in their fourth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League) at Ford Center in downtown Evansville. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

