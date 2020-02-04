Thunderbolts Acquire Defenseman Cooper Jones from Knoxville
February 4, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release
Evansville, Ind: The Evansville Thunderbolts Professional Hockey Team of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) and Head Coach Jeff Bes have announced the acquisition of defenseman Cooper Jones from the Knoxville Ice Bears in exchange for future considerations.
Jones, a native of Bridgewater, Mass., is in his first full professional season, having played 33 games this season with Knoxville, tallying 2 goals and 14 points. The 5-foot-8, 183-pound defenseman also played three games with Knoxville in 2018-19, as well as five games with the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder. Jones is a product of the Boston Junior Bandits hockey program and also played three seasons in the QMJHL with the Halifax Mooseheads. Jones also played briefly in the USHL with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders.
The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fourth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).
