Thunderbirds Win 8 League Awards

Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds are excited to announce that team captain Josh Pietrantonio has been named the FHL's regular season MVP for the 2018-19 season.

Pietrantonio, 25, is a three-year veteran of the FHL who has led the Thunderbirds as their captain to a record breaking season in 2018-19 in all sorts of different categories including most wins in a year and most points in a season. As of this writing, he leads the team in points (73), assists (52), and is one of three 20-goal scorers on the team as well.

"Honestly, I was shocked when I found out" Pietrantonio said in a statement. "All that came to mind [when I learned the news] were my teammates and how everyone has bought into their individual roles this season. I put a lot of pressure on myself to produce, but there are so many other guys doing so many great things, night in and night out. Without them I wouldn't be blessed with the opportunity of being considered for the award, let alone win it."

The Hamilton, Ontario native has become synonymous with Carolina Thunderbirds hockey. He is the only player in franchise history with more than 100 career points as a Thunderbird and leads the franchise in assists (89, as of this writing).

More so than Pietrantonio's on-ice performance is his off-ice contributions truly make him a staple of the Winston-Salem community.

"Josh to me is just as important off the ice than on it" Thunderbirds President/GM Scott Brand said. "Just last weekend he was a central focus of our cancer awareness night where he shaved his hair and donated it to Children With Hair Loss and proceeds as part of the fundraiser went over the target goal of $5,000. Combine that sort of selflessness with his incredible on-ice play and he is a no-doubt MVP of this league."

Pietrantonio has flourished under Thunderbirds coach (and FHL Coach of the Year) Andre Niec. This year Pietrantonio was listed as an assistant coach to Niec and the last three years of his hockey career have been spent playing for Niec.

"Andre's dedication to the game really energizes me as a hockey player and as a future coach" Pietrantonio said. "Working under him and learning from him has been huge for me and I wouldn't be the hockey player I am without guys like him guiding me along the way."

Pietrantonio's growth as a player and a leader has been evident. He's one of the pillars of the locker room that has made Carolina into a very consistent team night in and night out.

This is the first time in league history a Carolina Thunderbird has won an MVP award from the league. Additionally, Pietrantonio also was one of six players listed in the Forward of the Year award. It is his second appearance in as many years on that award list.

"To me, there are so many players on this team that could've also been given this [MVP] award" Pietrantonio continued. "Our job here is not done, we're chasing a championship but this recognition is very special because it says something about how deep our team is and how close knit we are as a group. Our closeness and dedication to push each other everyday is what has allowed us to be so successful. I'm humbled by the recognition - but I just want everyone to know that without the 20 or so other guys in that room, it wouldn't be possible. I'll enjoy it tonight, but tomorrow our focus will be back on the most important prize - an FHL championship."

ANDRE NIEC NAMED COACH OF THE YEAR

Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds are pleased to announce that head coach Andre Niec has been named the FHL Coach of the Year for the 2018-19 season.

Niec, 36, is in his second season coaching the Carolina Thunderbirds and third year overall as a head coach. His tireless effort on and off the ice has earned him the respect of his players, front office staff and his fellow coaches too.

"I'm very happy for this award and glad to be Coach of the Year" Niec said in a statement. "This is a team effort, without my team and management I could have never been considered for something like this. We are a family and everyone is important in this organization."

Niec's message of family has been a guiding factor for the Thunderbirds this season who have broken many league records with him at the helm, including most wins in a season and longest win streak in FHL history. His record as a Thunderbirds head coach as of this writing is 65-27 (4-3 overtime record).

Top to bottom Niec has put together a top-notch lineup that has won almost 90% of the points available to them this season. His leadership combined with his ability to bring out the potential of every one of his players has been on display this year to lead Carolina to the #1 seed in the FHL playoffs.

"I think one of the most important people to thank is [Thunderbirds President/GM] Scott Brand" Niec continued. "Without all his guidance and help I would have never been put in a position to win this award, he is truly invaluable to the organization."

Niec's award is his third from the FHL after he won Defenseman of the Year in 2016 and Executive of the Year in 2017.

CHRISTIAN PAVLAS NAMED GOALTENDER OF THE YEAR

Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds are proud to announce that Christian Pavlas has been named goaltender of the year by the FHL in 2018-19.

Pavlas, 22, is the FHL leader in all four major categories this season with 28 wins, a 1.69 GAA, a .934 save percentage and five shutouts in 34 games played this season as of this writing. He owns the FHL single-season record for shutouts and is one victory away from sole possession of the wins record in one year (Mike Brown, 2013-14).

"I want to say thank you to my coach and all of my teammates" Pavlas said in a statement. "Without them I would not be in a place to receive this award. Also, I want to thank our management for treating us so well and of course our amazing fans who come and sell out our building all the time. They truly give us the energy to play our best every night."

Pavlas joined the Thunderbirds late this season after spending time with the Macon Mayhem of the SPHL. But once he got going this season as a Thunderbird there was no stopping him. At one point this season Pavlas won 19 straight decisions and held a scoreless streak of 164:13 which stands as an FHL record. His stellar play earned him a call to the SPHL's Fayetteville Marksmen this season before the goalie shuffle inevitably found him back in Carolina after a week.

Pavlas has won the Thunderbirds' first goaltender of the year award from the FHL in franchise history. His award combined with Andre Niec (Coach of the Year) and Josh Pietrantonio (MVP) are among a handful of awards the Thunderbirds have come away with in the 2018-19 season.

THUNDERBIRDS WIN 8 LEAGUE AWARDS FOR 2018-19

Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds are excited to announce the FHL has awarded eight league honors to the team from players to executives on down.

As previously released, Josh Pietrantonio has been named the FHL MVP for the 2018-19 regular season. Pietrantonio was also on a list of seven players who were named Forwards of the Year. For Pietrantonio, it is his second consecutive appearance on the Forward of the Year list.

Also in a previous release is Andre Niec being named Coach of the Year. Andre is taking home his third league award after previously being named a Defenseman of the Year (2016) and Executive of the Year (2017). Andre has led the Thunderbirds to a record breaking season with the most wins, most points and, if their winning ways continue, the best point percentage in a year in league history.

The last award from a previous release is Christian Pavlas being named Goaltender of the Year. As of this writing, Pavlas leads the FHL in all four major goaltending categories. Wins (28), GAA (1.69), Save Percentage (.934) and Shutouts (5). His five shutouts are most by a goaltender in one year in league history and he is tied (with five games remaining) for the single-season record for wins in a year.

The other four awards the Carolina Thunderbirds received are as follows:

Mike Baker, Defenseman of the Year. Baker came to the Thunderbirds via a trade with the Port Huron Prowlers back in December. His excellent defensive record preceded him when the trade was announced and Baker has delivered on that reputation well with 21 points and a +24 rating in his 27 games played as a Thunderbird this season. Baker alongside notable blueliners like Karel Drahorad (FHL leader in goals among defensemen), Dominik Fejt and Stan Vlasov have spearheaded a defensive effort that sees Carolina at under two goals per game allowed 53 games into the 58-game season.

Zak DeBeaussaert, Broadcaster of the Year. In his first year in the Federal Hockey League, DeBeaussaert has shined for the organization on the mic and off. His energetic play-by-play and crisp analysis has given fans an insight into the game and their team in the moment that is second-to-none. DeBeaussaert was joined many times on the broadcast by Thunderbirds President/GM Scott Brand whose deep hockey knowledge and quick (sometimes dry) sense of humor make the two a fun listen on any hockey broadcast.

WTOB (Richard Miller, Bob Scarborough et al), Founders Award. Even more than DeBeaussaert's award for Broadcaster of the Year, the true "Voice of the Thunderbirds" goes beyond one man and to the entire organization of WTOB radio in Winston-Salem. Their dedication not only to Thunderbirds-centric programming but to the Federal Hockey League as a whole with promotion and dedicated air time discussion made them a fine choice for a league award as an outstanding contributor to the growth of the Federal Hockey League.

Regular season champions, Carolina Thunderbirds. Clinched back on March 8th with a win over the Elmira Enforcers, the Thunderbirds have won their first regular season championship in franchise history and will be the FHL's #1 seed in the 2019 playoffs. Their current point total of 139 is the highest in league history and with five more points will be the league's best team in terms of point percentage in history.

NOTE: Barry Soskin, majority owner of the Carolina Thunderbirds and two other teams also received Executive of the Year, under the Federal Hockey League moniker.

