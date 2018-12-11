Thunderbirds Weekly Recap

The Thunderbirds remain atop the FHL Standings now holding an 8-point lead over both Watertown and Danville after Carolina swept both New York teams last weekend.

Friday night saw the Carolina Thunderbirds remain perfect against the Elmira Enforcers with their fifth win over one of the FHL's newest teams. The score was 2-1 with goals attributed to Michael Bunn and Everett Thompson. Christian Pavlas got the win stopping 42 shots and was a part of a penalty kill unit that went 8/8 in the game including killing off a stacked 5-on-3 disadvantage midway through the third period.

The on Saturday the Thunderbirds traveled up to Watertown, NY to take on the defending Commissioner's Cup champion Wolves. The Thunderbirds had previous bad memories in the Municipal Ice Arena after having their playoff run ended their last season. The bad memories wouldn't faze Carolina as they won 5-2 with goals from Chase Fallis, Josh Pietrantonio, Seth Gustin, Jiri Pargac and Jay Croop. Christian Pavlas got the win again for his third consecutive victory.

Carolina also gets back goaltender Henry Dill who was placed on SPHL waivers by Pensacola and went unclaimed by the rest of the league. Dill did not appear in either of the Ice Flyers' games last weekend against Knoxville.

In a corresponding move, Frankie McClendon has been released from his PTO and moved to the Thunderbirds inactive list.

The Thunderbirds are back at home taking on the Elmira Enforcers at the Fairgrounds Annex on Friday and Saturday night. The two games will be the sixth and seventh meeting of the two teams this season of 14 total.

FHL Standings through December 11th

W-OTW-OTL-L

CAR 11-0-1-3 (34)

WAT 8-1-0-5 (26)

DAN 8-1-0-6 (26)

ELM 6-0-2-7 (20)

PTH 3-2-1-9 (14)

MIB 4-0-0-10 (12)

Thunderbirds point leaders

#16 Jan Salak 6G-11A-17P

#19 Josh Pietrantonio 6G-11A-17P

#14 Chase Fallis 5G-8A-13P

#7 Karel Drahorad 6G-6A-12P

#11 Michael Bunn 2G-10A-12P

Thunderbirds goalie leaders

#31 Christian Pavlas, 3-0-0-1, 1.51 GAA, .951 sv%

#30 Henry Dill, 5-0-1-2, 1.86 GAA, .924 sv%

*#35 Frankie McClendon, 2-0-0-0, 3.50 GAA, .857 sv%

*Currently inactive

