Thunderbirds Update

January 17, 2019





The Carolina Thunderbirds continue their red hot streak which is now up to 15 wins straight and will put that on the line against the Watertown Wolves Friday and Saturday night. This will be the first time the defending Commissioner's Cup champions will be in the Fairgrounds Annex this season.

Carolina has been getting scoring from all places in the lineup including from two of their newest additions. Mike Baker after being acquired in a trade with Port Huron scored his first goal as a Thunderbird Saturday night against Danville, it was Baker's second of the season. Winston-Salem native Chase Lewis also scored during Saturday night's 5-4 win over Danville. Lewis matched his goal total from last year in his first game back.

The Thunderbirds lead atop the FHL standings has now grown to nearly 30 points while on this 15 game winning streak. During the winning streak Carolina is outscoring opponents 69-26 and have gotten goals from 17 different players in that time.

The FHL record for consecutive wins in a row is 21 (24 including forfeits) set by Port Huron last season. Carolina's 21st consecutive win if they continue to win out would come on February 1 in Danville. The next night February 2 would be their chance to break it if they continue to win.

The Thunderbirds welcome back Christian Pavlas this weekend after he was loaned to the Fayetteville Marksmen, but never appeared in a game for them last weekend. Pavlas is the FHL leader in Wins, Goals Against Average, Save Percentage and Shutouts this season.

Pavlas is also the Thunderbirds' all-time leader in all 4 of those categories.

Friday's game will be Mascot Mania as we celebrate Winston and Salem's birthday with all of their mascot friends brought to you by Nothing Bundt Cakes. Bundt cakes will be given out to the first 2,000 people though the door on Friday.

Then on Saturday it's Throwback night brought to you by WTOB. The Thunderbirds will be honoring the teams of the past with different player appearances, plus specialty jerseys that will be available for auction on the LiveSource app.

Friday's puck drop is 7:35 and Saturday's puck drop is 6:05. Tickets are on sale at the Fairgrounds Box Office and on TicketMaster.

FHL Standings through January 15th

W-OTW-OTL-L

CAR 24-0-1-3 (73)

ELM 13-1-3-10 (44)

WTR 13-2-0-11 (43)

PTH 9-2-1-16 (32)

DAN 9-1-0-17 (29)

MIB 7-0-1-18 (22)

Thunderbirds point leaders

#16 Jan Salak 9G-26A-35P

#19 Josh Pietrantonio 11G-21A-32P

#14 Chase Fallis 14G-15A-29P

#10 Jiri Pargac 12G-17A-29P

#21 Joe Cangelosi 5G-19A-24P

Thunderbirds goalie leaders

#31 Christian Pavlas, 13-0-0-1, 1.61 GAA, .937 sv%

*#30 Henry Dill, 5-0-1-2, 1.86 GAA, .924 sv%

#35 Frankie McClendon, 5-0-0-0, 2.77 GAA, .892 sv%

*Currently inactive

