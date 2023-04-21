Thunderbirds Take Game 1 from Prowlers

The Port Huron Prowlers' comeback fell short in a 5-3 Game 1 loss to the Carolina Thunderbirds at McMorran Place on April 21. Port Huron battled back from a 5-0 deficit but couldn't come all the way back.

Petr Panacek scored on a rebound 2:43 in to open the scoring for Carolina. Jiri Pestuka added to the lead near the midpoint of the period on a pass from FPHL MVP Gus Ford.

The Prowlers got a power play early in the second but Panacek was the one who scored to make it 3-0. Josh Koepplinger scored twice in 1:15 and the Thunderbirds were up by a handful.

Dalton Jay got one back for the Prowlers shorthanded with under two minutes to play in the middle period.

That 5-1 lead held through the halfway point of the third when Tucker Scantlebury picked the corner over Boris Babik's glove to make it a three-goal game. Sam Marit added a shorty with under three minutes to go but that's as close as they got.

Panacek completed the hat trick into the empty net.

Marit had a goal and an assist while Austin Fetterly dished out two helpers. Wyatt Hoflin made 16 saves on 20 shots in 27:24 of work while Ian Wallace made eight saves on nine shots the rest of the way.

Panacek was named the first star with his hat trick. Pestuka had a goal and two assists. Babik made 36 stops in the win.

Game 2 between these teams will start at 4:05 P.M. at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex on April 22. The game will be available on the Port Huron Prowlers YouTube channel.

